Fairfield Center Stage Presents BARNUM

Fairfield Center Stage, an environmental community theater group, will partner with The Barnum Festival and the Fairfield Museum and History Center to present a free outdoor musical-in-concert in downtown Fairfield this June. FCS's annual summer presentation will be "Barnum", running one weekend only, June 27-29, 2019 at Fairfield Museum Commons at 370 Beach Rd behind Old Town Hall.

The role of P.T. Barnum will be played by Fairfield County native and winner of season one of "The Voice," Javier Colon. Joining Mr. Colon in the cast will be comedy legend and Trumbull native, Lisa Lampanelli, as the Blues Singer, as well as 50 other singers, dancers, acrobats, and magicians, including The Amazing Andy. In addition to the cast, there will be a 12 piece onstage orchestra.

This musical retelling of the life of P.T. Barnum, who served as the Mayor of Bridgeport before founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus, will be an exciting event for the whole family. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets/low-back chairs & picnics for this family-friendly summer event. Amenities include local food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, concessions (including wine and beer), and access to indoor restrooms. For accessible seating access please email info@fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.

Performances are Thurs June 27 @ 8:00pm, Fri June 28 @ 7:30pm, Sat June 29 @ 2pm (matinee), and Sat June 29 @ 7:30pm (closing night). Performances will be presented outdoors at 370 Beach Rd in Fairfield. Vicinity street parking is free and the park opens one hour before showtime for seating/picnics.

P.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell "humbug" to cheering crowds. BARNUM is a colorful, dynamic spectacle with heart. Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart's rousing score includes "There's a Sucker Born Every Minute," "Join the Circus," "The Colors of My Life," and "Come Follow The Band."

The Production is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Executive Producer Eli Newsom, and Producer Christine Brown. The all-local production staff includes Music Direction by Clay Zambo, Vocal Direction by Brian Crook, Choreography by Kelsey Kaminski, Scenic Design by Perry Liu, Costume Design by Jessica Camarero, Lighting Design by Don Rowe, and Sound Design by Joe Boerst.

The local, volunteer cast includes Lindsay Johnson as Charity Barnum, Jessica Rahrig as The Ringmaster, Anne Collin as Jenny Lind, Bobby Henry as Joice Heth, and Nathan Horne as Tom Thumb. The multi-talented ensemble includes Nikki Adorante, Amanda Brenner, Caitlin Brown, Josh Cardozo, Matthew Casey, Solana Colon, Cameron Cuccaro, Ainsley Dahlstrom, Jonathan David, Michael Donahue, Nicholas Ferreira, Molly Forker, Bonnie Gregson, Luke Hatzis, Adelaide Horne, Darin Horne, Felicity Horne, Genevieve Horne, Brianna Jackson, Lauren Linn, Perry Liu, Britton McGrath, Patrick McMenamey, Cassidy Meehan, Marley Morin, CJ Newsom, Ainsley Novin, Lindsay Reuter, Kitty Robertson, Kellen Schult, Jacqui Owens, Emily Seanor, Genevieve Seanor, Hailey Stevenson, Nora Watson, Rita Watson, Virgil Watson, Virgil Watson IV, and Marcy Whitten.

Fairfield Center Stage's mission is to lead a culturally diverse collective of local artists to provide a quality, accessible, and affordable theatre arts experience for the community, by the community. For more information please visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org or call 203.416.6446.





