FUN HOME, THE SOUND INSIDE And More Announced for TheaterWorks 20/21 Season.

TheaterWorks Hartford announced their 2020-2021 Season today. Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said "I have tried to craft a season that has a balance of heart, humanity and humor. We've brought back two shows we lost in 19/20, two shows that had successful New York engagements and one relatively new play by Matthew Lopez the author of our audience favorite THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE."



Rob continued "In a time with so much uncertainty, we are also looking for new tools that will give us the flexibility to present and produce regardless of how our world changes - including (hopefully) streaming options. We will be together again. Our 20/21 SEASON is our 35th season and we look forward to celebrating it with all of you."



TheaterWorks is working hard to stay connected to audiences and continues to offer free weekly programming including its popular LIVING ROOM music series and GET SAUCED (streaming live on FB and IG). TheaterWorks BOX OFFICE remains open Monday through Friday 10-4.





SEASON 20/21



THE WHO & THE WHAT



by Ayad Akhtar

September - October

A dramedy from Pulitzer Prize winning author Ayad Akhtar

A thrillingly fierce and funny new play about identity, religion, and the contradictions that make us who we are.





THE SOUND INSIDE

by Adam Rapp

February - March

A New York Times "Critics Pick "

Drawn together by their love of words, a professor asks her student for an unthinkable favor in this gripping new play.





FUN HOME

music by Jeanine Tesori, books & lyrics by Lisa Kron

April - May

The winner of 5 Tony Awards including "Best Musical"

The groundbreaking musical about self-discovery, forgiveness and drawing your parents through grown-up eyes.



ZOEY'S PERFECT WEDDING

by Matthew Lopez

June - July

From the author of our smash THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE

Every bride's worst nightmare comes to life in this hysterical commentary on commitment.



SEARED



By Theresa Rebeck

August - September

The Outer Critics Circle Award winner for OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

An egotistical chef butts heads with a savvy consultant in this high-stakes comedy about power, passion and compromise.





