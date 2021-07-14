FROM GREENWICH WITH LOVE by Mathieu Geffré to Tour Outdoor Festivals This Summer

This summer, Greenwich Dance is celebrating love in all its forms with From Greenwich with Love a new work by award-winning choreographer and Rendez-Vous dance artistic director Mathieu Geffré.

In a year that has seen loved ones separated, unable to hug, and devoid of human touch, From Greenwich with Love is a timely exploration of love and compassion that will see a series of three love duets presented in a promenade performance at festivals throughout the borough.

Following a public call-out, Mathieu has selected real life love stories from within the borough to inspire his choreography. The selected stories will be brought to life by an outstanding cast of professional dancers including, Theo Arran & Marla King, Tania Dimbelolo & Fern Grimbley, and Michael Marquez & Paolo Pisarra Bucci.

Of working on From Greenwich with Love, choreographer Mathieu Geffré said: "Creating From Greenwich With Love in Summer 2021 is a celebration of our instinctual need for connection to the other. In a world where we are advised to keep our distances, we realise that no word can ever make feelings so tangible like a gentle touch can. In From Greenwich With Love I am presenting three choreographed translations of real-life love stories told by the people of Greenwich. It is with great humility and excitement that I am presenting this work throughout the Summer as a gift for audiences to celebrate, remember, and cherish their loved ones."

Having graduated from the Paris Conservatoire in 2006, Mathieu Geffré danced across Europe as a member of companies including Dansgroep Amsterdam, Noord Nederlandse Dans and National Dance Company Wales. As a choreographer he has presented works on numerous Europeans stages and was rewarded the 3rdPrize Choreography at the Copenhagen International Choreography Competition in 2016. In 2019 he launched his new company, Rendez-Vous Dance.

DETAILS:

Performances are free and not ticketed. Timings will be confirmed shortly, please see www.greenwichdance.org.uk for up-to-date information.

Well Hall Pleasaunce

Eltham SE9

Saturday 1 August

Plumstead Gardens

Abbey Wood SE2

Saturday 15 August

Fun Friday at General Gordon Square

Woolwich SE18

Friday 20 August

The Great Get Together at Charlton Park

Charlton SE7

Saturday 21 August

Cubitt Sessions at Kings Cross

Coal Drops Yard N1C

Sunday 22 August

Greenwich & Docklands International Festival

Performed as part of Healing Together

Woolwich Town Centre SE18

Saturday 11 September