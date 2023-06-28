FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION & More Join Shubert Theatre 2023-2024 Season

Shubert Theatre has revealed the schedule of 2023-2024 shows for the theater’s 109th Anniversary Season.

Mr. McDonald commented, “As I enter my third season as Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, I am delighted to share our schedule of performances that will complement our Broadway Series. From new dance works by Connecticut’s own Pilobolus and the acclaimed Beyond Babel, to the comedy of Forbidden Broadway and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, to all-new tribute shows celebrating the talents of Whitney Houston and Elton John, as well as great entertainment for kids and adults – the 2023-2024 season promises to leave audiences cheering!”

The previously announced Broadway Series includes Come From Away, November 8–11, 2023; Chicago, December 7–10, 2023; Company, January 31–February 4, 2024; Annie, February 29–March 3, 2024; Hadestown, April 30–May 5, 2024 and STOMP, May 31–June 1, 2024. Broadway Series tickets are currently only available by subscription online at Shubert.com, through the box office by phone at 203.562.5666 or by visiting us at 247 College Street, New Haven, CT, Monday through Friday Noon–6:00pm. Broadway Subscribers have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to non-Broadway shows before they go on sale to the public on Friday, July 28.

In addition to its popular Broadway Series, Shubert Theatre’s 2023-2024 season includes an array of unique performances beginning with the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, the smash hit multi-media laser and light show on September 30, 2023, followed by Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation on October 7, 2023. And, just in time for Halloween, a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 27, 2023, featuring the original ‘Magenta,’ Patricia Quinn.

Dance performances are highlighted by Pilobolus which comes to Shubert Theatre as part of their new Re: Creation Tour on October 28, 2023. Dance Theatre of Harlem returns February 24, 2024, followed by the critically acclaimed dance-theatre show Beyond Babel on March 8, 2024.

The holiday season kicks off at Shubert Theatre with the celebration of Día de los Muertos and an unforgettable night of Mexican music and culture when Latin Grammy-nominee Mariachi Herencia de México performs Herederos on November 2, 2023. The spirit of the holidays continues when piano sensationJim Brickman performs his brand-new, live holiday show A Joyful Christmas on December 2, 2023.

Three new tribute performances come to the stage beginning with The Greatest Love of All – A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids on January 5, 2024. Soloists Miko Marks and Nashville based singer Kristina Train perform chart-topping country hits with an all-female band in Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta and Dolly, on April 11, 2024, and then Gerard Brann performs in Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John on April 13, 2024.

Two popular “Shubert Presents” events return in the new season: Elm City’s Finest and Free Family Fun Day. Last year, Elm City’s Finest was launched to recognize the talent of artists within New Haven. This fall’s event on October 14, 2023 will showcase the outstanding singing talent within the city. As part of its annual tradition, Shubert Theatre opens its doors and invites the public to enjoy its Free Family Fun Day on October 29, 2023. There is more for parents and kids to look forward to when Dinosaur World Live takes the stage on January 13, 2024.

LOCATION:

Shubert Theatre, 247 College Street, New Haven, CT

FOR TICKETS:

Order online at Click Here or by phone 203-562-5666

Call or visit the Shubert Box Office, 247 College Street, New Haven, CT

Monday through Friday 12:00 Noon–6:00 pm