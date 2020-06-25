FLEABAG National Theatre Of London Encore Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Phoebe Waller-Bridge swept this past awards season for her role in Fleabag - winning a 2019 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing, 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series and a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series Musical or Comedy. Now see the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC's hit TV series Fleabag, captured live from London's West End, on Saturday, July 11 at 8pm.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, it's a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. It is a monologue which follows the central character Fleabag over 3 days as her life unravels. Her best friend, Boo, has been tragically killed in a road accident leaving behind their guinea pig-themed café, which is in dire economic straits. She might be willing to prostitute herself to save the café, if society didn't deem this highly immoral. To add insult to injury, her boyfriend Harry has left her, and her conviction that he'll be back within a fortnight is slowly waning. She could ask her sister for the money, but they're not all that close, in part due to the demands of her family life.

On the surface Fleabag may seem over-sexed, emotionally underdeveloped and narcissistic, but slowly her vulnerability emerges and some uncomfortable home truths are revealed. Playing to sold-out audiences in New York and London, don't miss your chance to see this 'legitimately hilarious show' (New Yorker), in an encore in HD screening.

Six years since it premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, following several revivals, two TV series and a sold-out run off-Broadway in New York, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is performed her play for the last time in London's West End to sold-out audiences. The NTL encore broadcast is now the only way to see the play. The play follows closely the plot of the first series of the TV show, and features characters that don't appear in the TV series. The play won a host of awards, including two Off West End Theatre Awards, The Stage Award for Best Solo Performer and the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. It received a Special Commendation in the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and was nominated for the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre.

For tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

