FCS Presents Fairfield Center Couch Holiday Extravaganza

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, begins its second season of the online variety show, FAIRFIELD CENTER COUCH, with a holiday variety special, FAIRFIELD CENTER COUCH HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! This performance will be broadcast on Facebook Live and also be made available on YouTube after the performance.

The 90-minute variety show will be co-hosted by Fairfield Center Stage Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Associate Artistic Director Brian Crook, and Media Manager Brian Bish. Special guests will sing beloved holiday classics, show tunes and modern hits. There will even be a very special guest appearance from The Man himself, Santa Claus!

The event will be presented free of charge on the Fairfield Center Stage Facebook page on Sunday, December 13th at 7pm.

Special guests include Nikki Adorante, Marcelo Calderon, Matthew Casey, Monica Castillo, Lowie Channell, Anne Collin, Javier Colon, Ainsley Dahlstrom, Jonathan David, Nikki David, Jeramie Gladman, Luke Hatzis, Bobby Henry, Adeleide Horne, Darin Horne, Felicity Horne, Genevieve Horne, Nathan Horne, McNeil Johnston, Nick Kuell, Lisa Lampanelli, T Sean Maher, Britton McGrath, Maggie Meath, CJ Newsom, Suraya Noonan, Ainsley Novin, Avery Owens, Jacqui Owens, Sophie Pennock-Collins, Ali Sarr, Prince Sarr, Laura Sette, Krista Watson, Rita Watson, Nora Watson, Virgil Watson, Virgil Watson IV, Garth West, Liam West, Leondra Smith-West, Betsy Simpson-Wilkes, Christopher Wilkes, Alexis Willoughby, Clay Zambo, Melissa Zambo, and more!

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage has dedicated our inaugural seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues, as well as producing a free annual 'musical in concert' outdoors in downtown Fairfield in hopes that it will become a town-wide tradition at the start of summer.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.

