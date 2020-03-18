Evenings@7 Presents 1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD

It's 1972, two years after Roy Caulder--once the hero of his high school class in Maynard, Texas--has returned from the Vietnam war to find everything he knows changed. About all he has left are memories of his glory days, his adoring younger brother Ray, his wife Elizabeth, and his now-crumbling 1959 pink Thunderbird. But life goes on, and Roy must decide whether he's going to rejoin the parade or let it pass him by.



This companion piece to Lone Star is a "prequel," though it takes place only a few days, or maybe a few hours, before the events of Lone Star. Elizabeth and her vulgar friend Hattie and are whiling away the time folding laundry, watching TV, sipping bourbon and Coke, and gossiping about the many open secrets which are so much a part of small-town life. They are joined by the self-righteous Amy Lee who, among other tidbits, can't resist blurting out that Elizabeth's husband, Roy, has been seen around town with another woman.

1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD: Two One-Act Plays

By James McLure

Directed by Bobby Schultz

About Evenings@7

Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.

Shows are open to the public & free of charge, however, donations are gladly accepted.

For more information regarding, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visit cheneyhall.org.





