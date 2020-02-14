Evan C. Anderson Announced as the Recipient of the 2020 Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship

The Burry Fredrik Foundation has announced lighting designer Evan C. Anderson as the recipient of the 2020 Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship and its $25,000 award.



The Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship was established in 2017 to help launch the careers of graduates from Yale School of Drama's Design Departments. Each year, the Yale School of Drama Design Department faculty selects one graduating scenic, costume, lighting, projection, or sound designer as the Burry Fredrik Design Fellow, who will receive a $25,000 award. In addition, if the Fellow is hired as a designer at any professional theater in Connecticut in the two years following the award, the Foundation will make a grant to that theatre in an amount equal to the fee paid to the designer.



Previous recipients of the fellowship are set designer Claire DeLiso, 2017; sound designer Frederick Kennedy, 2018; and set designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, 2019.



"The Design Fellowship perfectly epitomizes Burry Fredrik's lifelong commitment to theater, to design, and to helping young professionals in the field," said Barbara Pearce on behalf of the Burry Fredrik Foundation. "We know she would be delighted by the selection of Evan C. Anderson as this year's recipient."



Evan C. Anderson said, "It is a tremendous honor to receive the Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship. I greatly admire the work of the previous recipients and it is a privilege to join their ranks. I look forward to meeting new collaborators and forging new artistic partnerships with the Connecticut theater community with the support of the Burry Fredrik Foundation. I am incredibly grateful to Yale School of Drama and the faculty and my classmates in the Design Department, and to the Foundation for their continued investment in early-career designers."



A theater trailblazer, Tony Award-winning producer and Broadway director and stage manager, Burry Fredrik established the Burry Fredrik Foundation to promote the development of new work and the fiscal health of professional theaters in Connecticut. To fulfill its mission, the Foundation provides support for developing new works and audiences for Connecticut professional producing theaters with national import, and fosters the development of young theater designers.



Evan C. Anderson is a third-year M.F.A. candidate at Yale School of Drama, where his lighting design credits include Pivot, Seven Spots On The Sun, and Much Ado About Nothing. He most recently he was the lighting designer for the world premiere of The Plot by Will Eno at Yale Repertory Theatre. His other credits include Red Speedo, Latinos Who Look Like Ricky Martin, The Swallow And The Tomcat, The Rules, Fade, One Big Breath (Yale Cabaret); One Small Step(New Ohio); Treasure Island (Book-It Repertory Theatre); Every Five Minutes, The Motherfucker with the Hat (Washington Ensemble Theatre); The Realistic Joneses (New Century Theatre Company); The Holler Sessions (A Contemporary Theatre); Caught, and Grand Concourse (Seattle Public Theater). He is a graduate of the University of Washington and is a company member of CabinFever. evancanderson.com





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You