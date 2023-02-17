Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Extends Application Period For 2023 Cabaret Junior Fellows

Student vocalists ages 15 to 18 now have more time to apply for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2023 Cabaret Junior Fellows cohort. The application window previously set to close this week has been extended to Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.

The Junior Fellows program is a part of the O'Neill's annual Cabaret & Performance Conference, which brings leading Cabaret artists to perform at the organization's seaside campus in Waterford, CT and provides development opportunities for up-and-coming artists.

Led by program director Brad Simmons, Junior Fellows will be mentored by professional faculty in vocal technique, movement, and more. The training Junior Fellows receive helps prepare them for future educational and performance opportunities, which have included the Royal Conservatory of Scotland, UC College-Conservatory of Music, NYU, UCLA, Northeastern University, University of Miami Theatre, Sony Music Entertainment, and NBC's The Voice.

"The O'Neill's Junior Fellows program, under the expert guidance of Brad Simmons, is unique," said Grammy and Emmy Award-winner and Cabaret & Performance Conference Artistic Director John McDaniel. "The Junior Fellows, selected by audition, will experience a rigorous performance bootcamp at our seaside campus in CT, all in preparation for public performances. This year, we'll be featuring the dynamic music of the late, great, Olivia Newton-John."

Applicants will be asked to prepare a video audition consisting of two contrasting songs from a provided list (available on the O'Neill website). Songs should be performed with karaoke accompaniment tracks, and performances should demonstrate vocal range and prowess and correct stylings.

"We're seeking energetic, confident teens hopelessly devoted to sharing the songbook of Olivia Newton-John," said Simmons. "Diving into Newton-John's catalog including songs from the movies Grease and Xanadu, along with her many country, pop and rock hits, the selected Junior Fellows will shine for two historically sold-out performances. In addition, the Juniors have the opportunity to participate in nightly open-mic performances and will appear in the Grand Finale show."

Tuition for the program is $1,000, which includes all meals. On-campus housing is available on request. With the support of generous donors, the O'Neill endeavors to ensure access to the Junior Fellows program for students regardless of economic status by providing need-based scholarships.

Applications can be submitted at bit.ly/jrcab. More information about the Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Junior Fellows program is available at www.theoneill.org/cab.

