Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Announces 2021 Cabaret & Performance Conference

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center concludes its 2021 Summer Season with the Cabaret & Performance Conference under the leadership of Artistic Director John McDaniel. Seven shows will be presented outdoors August 5-14 in the O'Neill's iconic Amphitheater. Open to the public, this re-imagined programming in a COVID-responsible environment will bring headliners in solo performances as well as feature our Cabaret Fellows selected from across the country and Junior Fellows in singular evenings of entertainment. Masks and social distancing are required.

"It has taken loads of careful and collaborative planning to get us to this week." shares CAB Artistic Director John McDaniel. "We are thrilled to be back, safely on stage with a world-class lineup of performances. We have decked out our outdoor amphitheater with excellent sound and lights and are excited to welcome back audiences to enjoy Cabaret at our seaside oasis."

OPENING NIGHT

8/5 at 7PM

Welcome back for our first night of the Conference with our Grammy & Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director John McDaniel, our Junior Fellows director Brad Simmons, & returning Master Artist Teacher Lennie Watts. Lots of songs and laughs are in store, along with a great deal of gratitude to be back singing together at the O'Neill.

AN EVENING WITH Beth Leavel

8/6 at 7PM

One of New York's most beloved stars, Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel is a veteran of 13 Broadway musicals. You may remember her from The Prom, Elf, Bandstand, or The Drowsy Chaperone. This special O'Neill appearance is not to be missed!

Telly Leung: IN CONCERT

8/7 at 7pm

Telly Leung comes to the O'Neill for one night only, having appeared in 10 Broadway shows including starring roles in Aladdin and Rent as well as Godspell, In Transit, and Allegiance. Audiences also may recognize him from TV's Glee. Telly Leung is sure to grab your heart and delight your ears in this solo concert.

BIG SHOT! JUNIOR FELLOWS SING Billy Joel

8/10 at 7PM & 9PM

Under the direction of Brad Simmons & Michael Holland, the Junior Fellows have cooked up some excellent and well-known tunes from America's five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter Billy Joel in a show that will electrify the amphitheater! 2021 Junior Fellows include Evan Anderson, Christopher-David Caraballo, Chloé Kolbenheyer, Hugo Lehrach, Makayla O'Connor, Erich Phelps, Spencer Stanley, Arielle Sussman, and Maggie Welch.

AN EVENING WITH THE CABARET FELLOWS

8/11 at 7PM

The 2021 Fellows are in the spotlight as they strut their stuff with all the knowledge they've been soaking up throughout the Conference under the mentorship of Natalie Douglas, Lennie Watts, John McDaniel, Barb Jungr, Faith Prince, and Betty Buckley. Join us for an evening of music featuring new arrangements created just for them by music directors Tracy Stark and Mark Hartman. 2021 Fellows include: Vita Drew, Matt Gittins, Mark Propst, Randy Taylor, Melissa Rostkoski, and Peggy Schwartz.

Natalie Douglas: A VERY SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO SAMMY DAVIS JR.

8/13 at 7PM

Join Cabaret legend and Birdland Hall of Fame's Natalie Douglas for this extraordinary tribute. Natalie is one of our Master Artist Teachers, and tonight she celebrates the career and songs of the one and only Sammy Davis Jr. Do not miss this unique, tuneful, and moving show!

THE FAREWELL SHOW

8/14 at 7pm

It's always a sell-out show and for good reason. All the Conference artists come together to bid you adieu. This year, we have a special guest performer from the Obie-winning A Strange Loop and the upcoming The Danish Girl, it's the marvelous L Morgan Lee!

All information at: www.theoneill.org/summer

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is a COVID-responsible campus. Vaccination against COVID-19 is encouraged and health and safety protocols are enforced for all individuals on campus, including wearing masks indoors and at performances regardless of vaccination status.