Emily Dinova Comes To The Palace Theater as Part of the 'I Wrote That!' Author Talk Series Next Month

On Tuesday, November 7th at 7:00 pm the Palace Theater in Waterbury presents an exciting new voice in the gothic fiction genre, author Emily Dinova. Fans of gothic fiction will love the opportunity to hear Dinova discuss her debut novel, Veil of Seduction. Tickets to this engagement are offered on a first come, first served basis and seating is limited. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, and Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke.

The atmosphere and setting of Morning Falls Asylum in 1922 help create all the best elements of a gothic novel from mystery and fear to villains and romance:

Many women have been sent there. None have returned. Until now...

Lorelei Alba, a fiercely independent and ambitious woman, is determined to break into the male-dominated world of investigative journalism by doing the unimaginable: infiltrating the gothic hospital to which "troublesome" women are dispatched, never to be seen again. Once there, she meets the darkly handsome and enigmatic Doctor Roman Dreugue, who claims to have found the cure to insanity. But Lorelei's instincts tell her something is very wrong, even as her curiosity pulls her deeper into Roman's intimate and isolated world of intrigue.

Tickets to this event are $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here. Signed copies of Dinova's book can be purchased by cash or check.

Emily Dinova is a writer, actor, director and producer. Her fiction has been featured in Haunted MTL's Horror Anthology and on Literally Stories as a "Saturday Special" (only six writers have been given this honor). Her play Capture, a raw and visceral story of one woman's fight against domestic violence, was the recipient of the 2015 Fresher Writing Prize in the United Kingdom (Best Stage Play) and was also published by the Fresher Publishing Company. She co-founded G&E Productions to create new and unique projects for the stage and screen. Look out for her directorial film debut, Transit: A NYC Fairytale, currently on the festival circuit. Emily is a member of Actors' Equity Association.