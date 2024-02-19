Emerson Theater Collaborative Returns To Live Performances With BREAKING GLASS

"Breaking Glass," a staged reading of a new one-woman play, will be presented by Emerson Theater Collaborative at the First United Methodist Church, 23 Willow Street in Mystic for 3 performances.

The play, written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, will be presented on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 pm; and on Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 pm. All performances will be followed by a talk-back. More information can be found at www.emersontheatercollaborative.org. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/BreakingGlassMarch24.

"Breaking Glass" is a one-woman play in development that is inspired by the life of Julia Margaret Cameron, an early Victorian photographer. Set in 1874, prior to Cameron's return to India, the audience is invited into Julia's Glass House to sit for one of her photographs.

Julia Margaret Cameron took up photography at the relatively late age of 48. She produced 900 photographs in a 12-year period, capturing 'famous men and fair women' in portraits and tableaus. By experimenting with the art form, she was among the first art photographers and credited with creating the first 'close-ups.' Yet, as a woman, she faced fierce criticism.

"Breaking Glass" is produced by Camilla Ross and Emerson Theater Collaborative; directed by Kato McNickle, with production stage management by Carin Jennie Estey. Cultural consultant is Sarbani Hazra. Palzere-Rae appears with permission of Actors' Equity Association. The event is made possible with support from CT Humanities.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought-provoking theater both in southeastern Connecticut and Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2008 to give voice to actors' innate talent for character development, ETC explores timely themes and issues through new, original works and modern theatrical classics. We develop and nurture both emerging and professional artists and collaborate across the artistic disciplines with the Emerson College network of alumni and students.