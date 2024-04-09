Elm Shakespeare Company Reveals Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elm Shakespeare Company has announced its upcoming season lineup and expanded educational initiatives.

The season, Presented by Alexander Clark, begins with the return of the Company’s acclaimed series Building a Brave New Theatre, this year exploring changing conversations around gender. Emerging from the cultural shift triggered by George Floyd's murder, the series, sponsored by CT Humanities and now in its fourth iteration, bridges Shakespeare's timeless narratives with pressing social themes, inviting the community into meaningful dialogue.

The series kicks off with By the Book: How Gender Shows Up in Shakespeare’s Plays. This is an online evening sponsored by Yale’s Elizabethan Club, with Dr. Terri Power and Dr. Marguerite Tassi discussing the many facets of gender within Shakespeare’s writing and how exploring them illuminates the reader, audience, and artists' experience. Don’t miss this free, online event on April 25 at 7:30pm, register online at Elm Shakespeare’s website.

Among the highlights of the series is Tina Packer’s Women of Will, featuring Elm's Producing Artistic Director, Rebecca Goodheart. Set for May 16-18 at 7:30pm, and May 19 at 2pm with a special fundraising event to follow. Women of Will is hosted at Southern Connecticut State University – where Elm Shakespeare is in-residence, and promises an insightful look into the Bard's female characters through Packer's visionary direction.

Following the thought-provoking journey into Shakespeare's portrayal of women, the season takes a captivating turn with Lisa Wolpe's Shakespeare & The Alchemy of Gender, set for June 6th at 7:30pm hosted at the stunning Yale Schwarzman Center Dome. From cross-gender exploration to the legacy of Auschwitz, Lisa Wolpe's (pronounced Volpay) internationally triumphant one woman show confirms Shakespeare’s insight into the human condition is as relevant as ever. A collaboration with the Yale Elizabethan Club and the Schwarzman Center, this event promises to be an unforgettable night of theatre.

A conversation on cultural equity and Shakespeare's relevance continues the series with Blk Grrrls and the Bard: How Brilliant BIPOC Artists Are Changing the Conversation. This hybrid event will welcome both virtual and in-person attendees on June 13 at 7:30pm and is hosted at Yale’s Sterling Memorial Library. Facilitated by Adriane Jefferson, the Director of Arts, Culture, and Tourism for New Haven, this groundbreaking panel will delve into the contributions of Black female artists to theatre and how they are redefining Shakespearean narratives for a contemporary audience.

Finally, in collaboration with The International Festival of Arts & Ideas, proudly Elm Shakespeare will culminate the Building a Brave New Theatre series with TRANSforming Shakespeare: How Creative Casting Makes Better Plays. Scheduled for June 29 at 2:00pm and hosted at Yale’s Humanities Quadrangle as part of the Festival’s final Summit Day, this panel deepens the exploration into non-binary and trans casting, showcasing how such inclusive casting choices not only challenge our expectations of Shakespeare's archetypal characters but also enrich the storytelling fabric of theatre itself. This session is a must-attend for anyone interested in the dynamic interplay between traditional narratives and contemporary identities, promising insightful revelations on the power of representation in reshaping classic tales for today's audiences.

Elm Shakespeare Company's 29th annual summer production, Richard III, directed by Rebecca Goodheart, Elm’s seasoned Producing Artistic Director, is set to be a landmark event at the Alexander Clark Playhouse Stage in Edgerton Park, running from Preview on August 15th to Performances Tuesdays - Sundays August 16 - September 1st. Goodheart, with over two decades of experience in directing, acting, and teaching Shakespeare, will explore the role society plays in creating villains and the cost of political violence on us all. This year’s production features Lisa Wolpe, an internationally renowned theater artist known for her groundbreaking work on Shakespeare and gender, in the title role of Richard. Wolpe's involvement brings a unique depth to the character, offering audiences a new perspective on the classic play. Her innovative approach to gender in theater juxtaposed to a traditional medieval setting, promises to be a production that continues Elm Shakespeare's tradition of bringing thought-provoking and accessible Shakespeare to New Haven.

The community is also preparing to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Barbara Schaffer at a special gala on September 25th at Amarante’s Sea Cliff. Schaffer, who retired after an impactful tenure as Elm’s Director of Development, has been a pivotal figure in the company's growth and success. The event at 62 Cove Street, New Haven, CT, is a tribute to her contributions, promising an evening that encapsulates the essence and spirit of Barbara and the experiences made possible by Elm Shakespeare's work.

At the heart of building a vibrant community in Greater New Haven is the engagement and amplification of youth experiences and voices. Elm Shakespeare Company champions this vision through its diverse educational programs, such as the Youth Festival of Shakespeare, scheduled for December 13 - 15. New Haven's students transform a professional stage into a celebration of creativity and courage at the 2nd Annual Elm Shakespeare Youth Festival. The Festival creates a supportive space where students appreciate each other's talents, celebrating unity over rivalry.

Elm also offers extraordinary education programs such as their Teen Troupe - who perform full productions throughout the year, Elm in Residence, Players Camp, and the newly named Apprentice Company (formerly Elm Scholars). Each initiative is carefully crafted to ignite young minds with the richness of Shakespeare's texts, fostering a sense of belonging and expression that resonates throughout the community. For those intrigued by the intersection of Shakespeare and youth engagement, Elm Shakespeare Company's educational initiatives offer a compelling avenue for involvement. Whether you're interested in fostering a young Shakespeare enthusiast or contributing to the cultural fabric of Greater New Haven, exploring these programs is a step toward enriching both individual lives and the broader community.

As Elm Shakespeare Company unveils its Boldness Be My Friend! season for 2024, it's clear that this year's offerings are not just performances and discussions—they're invitations to the Greater New Haven community to engage deeply with Shakespeare's enduring works. From groundbreaking productions to enriching educational programs, Elm Shakespeare is setting the stage for a year of transformative experiences. For those looking to immerse themselves in the world of Shakespeare, support youth in the arts, or simply enjoy a season of exceptional theatre, Elm's latest initiatives promise something truly special.