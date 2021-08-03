Elm Shakespeare Company Announces First Youth Festival

Elm Shakespeare Company is doing things a bit different this year. For one weekend the Teen Camp, Teen Troupe, In Residence, and Player's Camp programs will be joining forces for the first Youth Festival in Edgerton Park.

From August 13th through the 15th, Elm Shakespeare will celebrate students from widely different backgrounds and communities as they come together to share their passion and creativity. In a world steeped in competition the Youth Festival provides students from schools across New Haven the opportunity to join together to appreciate and support each other.

The festival includes a production of Romeo & Juliet by the anti-violence group Ice the Beef in the culmination of their collaboration with our Elm In Residence program; Pericles performed by Elm's Teen Camp; As You Like It from the Teen Troupe, and a double feature of Midsummer Night's Dream and Henry V from the Players Camp. Performances on Friday begin at 2pm, Saturday starts at 1pm, and Sunday starts at 4pm. The final play on all three days will begin at 8pm.

All festival performances are free to the public. Due to Covid-19 contact tracing requirements, registration will be required for each performance attended. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and celebrate our young performers.

For a full schedule and registration for the Youth Festival, visit

https://www.elmshakespeare.org/youth-festival.

For more information on Elm Shakespeare Company, visit

https://www.elmshakespeare.org/.