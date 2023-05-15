Education @ The Warner To Present MOANA JR., June 7

Education @ The Warner To Present MOANA JR., June 7

Disney's Moana JR. is playing on June 7, 2023 at 6 pm in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film Moana.

The cast includes students from the St. John Paul the Great Academy Drama Club, and choreography by the Nutmeg Ballet. See the line where the sky meets the sea? You'll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, such as "How Far I'll Go," "Shiny," and "You're Welcome." With its empowering message of bravery, Moana JR. is sure to awaken your inner hero!

For tickets, please visit stjohnpaulthegreatacademy.org.

Disney's Moana JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Moana JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials, and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community, and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.




