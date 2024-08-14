Eastbound Theatre to Present Shanley's OUTSIDE MULLINGAR This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eastbound Theatre will present Outside Mullingar, a romantic comedy by John Patrick Shanley, opening its 30th anniversary season this fall. The show will be performed at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford September 20 through October 5. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm.



Set in rural Ireland, the play focuses on Anthony and Rosemary, neighboring farmers on the brink of a land feud as Anthony, who has devoted his life to raising animals, fears his father may disinherit him and leave the farm to a relative. All the while, Rosemary, who has loved Anthony since their childhood, has been managing her family farm following her father’s death while she pursues romance with Anthony, who is unaware of her feelings for him.



Directed by Richard Mancini of Stratford, the cast of OutsideMullingar features Johnny Liszewski and Molly McCullough, both of Milford; John Bachelder of Woodbridge and Elise R. MurphyMulligan of Essex.



Pultizer Prize, Oscar and Tony award-winning playwright/ screenwriter John Patrick Shanley is known for his plays Doubt: A Parable (Pulitzer and Tony), Italian American Reconciliation and Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. His screenplays include Moonstruck (Academy Award), Joe Versus the Volcano and the film adaptation of Outside Mullingar entitled Wild Mountain Thyme, which he also directed and was released in 2020.



For more information on Outside Mullingar, contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647 or visit: milfordarts.org/event/outside-mullingar-eve.



Comments