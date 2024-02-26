East Lyme High School to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The East Lyme High School Drama Club will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a hilarious and charming show about 6 tween spellers competing for a spot in the national spelling bee. The heart-warming show, known for it's audience volunteer spellers, is equal parts goofy and charming. The award-winning show features a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn. Spelling Bee is an unforgettable experience.

Directed & Choreographed by Becky McCoy

Music Direction by Emily Lattanzi & Justin Daly

This show is appropriate for families with some references to puberty and adolescence.

How to Purchase Tickets

$15 for adults

$10 for seniors/students

Performances Run:

Friday, March 15th at 7pm

Saturday, March 16th at 2pm

Saturday, March 16th at 7pm

Sunday, March 17th at 2pm