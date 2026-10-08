EVERYTHING IS TOUCHING Exhibition to Open at TheaterWorks Hartford

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TheaterWorks Hartford has announced a gallery exhibition titled Everything is Touching by Brianna Bass. This exhibition is in tandem with the theater's production of Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter. The exhibition is on view from October 8 - November 8, 2026. An opening reception will be held with the artist on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm. Admission to the gallery is free.

Exhibition Statement:

There is an idea in physics that between forms, nothing is really touching. Everything is Touching inverts this perspective through a cosmological lens, drawing from the interactions of universal forces like time, light, and entanglement to propose a sense that within the matrix of infinity, everything is entwined in continuity and shared identity.

In this exhibition, distance necessitates abstraction. In the deep sky we encounter massive forces that produce shapes strange to the logic of our animal scale. Spiritual, scientific, poetic languages translate those strange forms into familiar ones, yet there is always something infinitely unknowable hovering outside our ability to describe it, just past the numerical structure and technological lens. Interpretive systems are essential in observing deep-space objects beyond imaging.

In gathering data and designing elaborate systems that bring form to invisible forces and distant objects, we foreground the state of searching. Just as we communicate with one another, conveying utterances in phonetic particulates and physical gestures, across time from the depths of one mind to another, we come to know what we cannot truly touch. This connection, in flux within the morphological riddle, is the alchemy of the universe, the invisible system entangling us all.

About the Artist:

Brianna Bass is a color field painter whose evolving systems study the intersection of order and dis-solution. In fields of mapped cells, incremental color mixtures methodically interact and transform, infusing abstraction with the poetics of language, physics, and cosmology. Bass received an MFA in Painting and Printmaking from the Yale School of Art in 2022 and a BFA in Painting and Drawing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2013. She has presented solo exhibitions internationally and throughout the United States, including institutions such as the Red Arrow Gallery in Nashville, Latchkey Gallery in New York City, Naples, Italy, and Missouri State University. Her work has been included in group exhibitions at Jeffery Deitch in New York, The Green Family Art Foundation in Dallas, Ojiri Gallery in London, and the Tree Art Museum in Beijing. She has participated in major art fairs including Armory 2026 in NYC, Untitled 2023 & 2024 in Miami, and Expo Chicago in 2024.

In addition to her studio practice, Bass founded Mineral House Media as an active archive for arts writing and curatorial work. In 2025, she was invited to install Sol Lewitt Wall Drawing 824 at Yale through the Sol Lewitt Foundation and Paula Cooper Gallery. She has presented lectures at Yale University, Pratt Institute, and the University of Louisville, and has taught painting at Yale College. She is a recipient of the Carol Schlosberg Memorial Prize for Excellence in Painting from the Yale School of Art. She will be the November & December artist-in-residence at Galeria Enlace in Lima, Peru. For more information, please visit her website.

About the Curator:

Peter Albano is a Hartford-based artist, curator, educator, and gallerist who works under the pseudonym Paco Winebox. After receiving his BFA, Albano spent 18 months spelunking Hartford's underground Park River and producing documentative/interpretive work mapping the river-way, under a project titled The Hog River Revival. Later, Albano became a resident muralist/sculpture artist at Wild Bill's Nostalgia in Middletown, CT. In 2021, Albano founded The Arts Industry and Loading Dock Gallery in West Hartford, eventually becoming the Visual Arts Manager at Real Art Ways in Hartford. Albano is a recipient of a 2014 Hartford Arts Catalyze Placemaking Grant, 2016 Regional Initiative Grant from the Shoreline Arts Alliance, and 2023 Artist Fellowship Grant from the city of Hartford. For more information, please visit his website.

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