TheaterWorks Hartford to Launch 26/27 Living Room Concert Series
Drummer Evan Wood headlines the season opener, with programming curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan.
TheaterWorks Hartford will present the 26/27 Living Room Concert Series, a performance series that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together for an intimate concert experience. TheaterWorks will kick off this season with a special performance by local percussionist Evan Wood, who will make his Living Room debut.
Raised in Connecticut, Evan Wood's passion for music began at a young age through playing music with his dad, a rock guitar player. With his roots in groove-based music, Evan spent his time listening to music and playing along to recordings. This self-taught approach was important in his development as a musician. Throughout high school, Evan began playing professionally. After graduating from The Woodstock Academy, Evan began studying music at Eastern Connecticut State University, where he led the jazz combo for multiple semesters. During his time at Eastern, Evan began studying with prominent jazz drummer Jonathan Barber.
After finishing his degree at ECSU, he has become an on-call sideman in the Connecticut jazz scene and leads multiple bands, including The Blueprint, and his own jazz combos. Focusing on improvisational music, Evan is typically found playing hip-hop, straight-ahead jazz, funk, and house music. Evan aims to push the boundaries of live jazz performance, while maintaining the tradition of the music and honoring those who created it. He most recently played a set at Newport Jazz Festival this summer.
Tickets for the Living Room Concert Series are $20. Subscription options are also available. Buy ahead or subscribe to the whole series (6 concerts). All ticket and subscription options are available at twhartford.org.
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Driving Miss Daisy
Cabaret on Main Theater (9/17-10/04)
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Steamroller: A Tribute Concert to the music of James Taylor
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/04-9/04)
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CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS
Jorgensen Center (11/15-11/15)
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Hocus Pocus Live! an all-new parody musical
Warner Theatre (9/26-9/27)
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The Odd Couple
Legacy Theatre (9/10-9/10)
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Dar Tarjameh [In Translation]
Live & In Color (9/17-9/19)
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RUBBERBAND DANCE COMPANY
Jorgensen Center (10/29-10/29)
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CAMERATA RCO
Jorgensen Center (10/21-10/21)
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The Snow Goose
Goodspeed Opera House (8/28-10/18)
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Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert
Palace Theatre Stamford (9/19-9/19)