EVERLY: THE MUSIC OF THE EVERLY BROTHERS Begins At Ivoryton Playhouse This Week

Get ready to kick off the 2024 season at Ivoryton Playhouse! Opening this weekend is the much-anticipated two-person theatrical concert Everly: The Music of the Everly Brothers!

Step into the world of timeless melodies and unforgettable harmonies as Ivoryton Playhouse pays homage to the legendary Everly Brothers.

Ivoryton Playhouse is the perfect intimate setting where everyone is welcome to sit back and enjoy this musical journey. Everly features tons of unforgettable songs: "All I Have to Do is Dream," “Bye Bye, Love, "Wake Up Little Susie," and dozens more. From the Everly Brothers' most recognizable hits to some of their deepest tracks, audiences will be thrilled by this celebration of iconic music that has stood the test of time.

Eric Anthony* and Ben Hope*, the talented duo who created and star in the show, capture the essence of the Everly Brothers like never before. With their pitch-perfect vocals and undeniable chemistry, they'll have you singing along from start to finish.

Hope also directs the show: “We've tried to create more than just a concert; something richer than a tribute show or playlist. We want to explore the lives and careers of these two icons of American music and the cultural landscape in which their music thrived. We hope the audience experience includes falling in love with this music again, but we also hope they walk away feeling a deeper connection to Don and Phil.”

Already extended by popular demand, Everly: The Music of the Everly Brothers is the perfect way to start the season! Tickets continue to sell fast, so don't wait! Head to the Ivoryton Playhouse website or call the box office to secure your seats. Make new memories while celebrating the nostalgia of the timeless music of the Everly Brothers.

Tickets

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please contact the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

About Ivoryton Playhouse:

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.