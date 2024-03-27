Drama Works Theatre Company To Present FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drama Works Theatre Company will continue its 2024 season with the Alan Ball comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. The show is directed by Joel Stedman and features actors Holly DeMorro, Dorian Mendez, Jennifer Nadeau, Katherine Scalaro, and Jessica Chan. Performances will take place April 26th, April 27th, May 3rd, and May 4th at 7:30 PM and April 28th and May 5th at 3:00 PM.

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress takes place during a wedding reception at a Tennessee estate where five reluctant bridesmaids hide out in a bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings. They include Francis, a sweet but sheltered fundamentalist, Mindy, the wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom, Georgeanne, whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior, Merideth, the bride's younger sister whose rebelliousness masks a dark secret, and Tricia, a jaded beauty. As the afternoon wears on, these very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny and touching celebration of the female spirit.

The play was written in 1993 by Alan Ball and premiered Off-Broadway in New York City. Ball would go on to write the screenplay for the film American Beauty and create the TV series Six Feet Under. Five Women Wearing the Same Dress brings back director Joel Stedman, who most recently directed Drama Works' production of Looped. Stedman has been involved in entertainment for over thirty years as a director, writer, actor, and producer. His directing credits include NBC's daytime series "Another World," dramatic programs for PBS, and the independent short film, "Going Home."

Tickets and More Information

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets for Five Women Wearing the Same Dress are available online through dramaworkstheatre.org.