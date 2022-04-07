Drag Star Varla Jean Merman to Bring Comedic Cabaret to TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford presents international drag superstar and unlicensed health care provider Varla Jean Merman in her hit comedy cabaret Little Prick. This gut-busting show, co-written by Hartford-area playwright Jacques Lamarre, will offer a double-dose of fun for two performances on Saturday, June 11 at 6:30pm and 9pm. Varla will be setting up her special "entertainment clinic" at TheaterWorks at 233 Pearl Street in downtown Hartford.

After years spent in lockdown, drag long-hauler Varla Jean Merman has been paroled and is ready to stick it to you! Join everyone's favorite non-essential twerker when she will vaccinate audiences with a lethal dose of infectious new songs and viral videos. Varla Jean Merman's Little Prick is the laughter-filled booster shot-in-the-arm that we all need!

Tickets are $30 to $45 and can be purchased by visiting twhartford.org or by phone at 860-527-7838. The performance is recommended for ages 18 and over. To review the theatre's most up-to-date COVID safety policies, please visit the website.

About Jeffery Roberson a.k.a. Varla Jean Merman

Varla Jean Merman (aka Jeffery Roberson) starred in the musical Lucky Guy opposite Leslie Jordan in New York at the Little Shubert Theatre, prompting The New York Times to rave, "If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent."

Jeffery starred in the films Hush Up, Sweet Charlotte, Girls Will Be Girls, and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads. Off-Broadway audiences have also embraced Jeffery in the title role of Giancarlo Menotti's opera The Medium, as well as the title role in the musical comedy farce, Mildred Fierce. Jeffery played the role of Mary Sunshine on Broadway in the revival of Chicago and in the First National Touring Company. In 2010, he won Boston's Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in Phantom of the Oprah.

His 25 one-woman shows written with collaborator Jacques Lamarre have sold out cabaret venues across the globe, as well as filling international concert halls including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. The New York Times called Varla Jean Merman's "Little Prick" as "gleefully funny" and the grand dame herself, RuPaul, exclaimed Varla was "always a showstopper!"

About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 36th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater that is relevant to our audiences, engages a diverse community, and provides insight into the human experience. TheaterWorks is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TheaterWorks has produced over 170 plays and presents approximately 225 performances per season. TheaterWorks also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street, known as City Arts on Pearl.