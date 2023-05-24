Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!
POPULAR
The award-winning Downtown Cabaret Theatre, led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, has announced their upcoming 2023-2024 Season. The lineup includes four shows for young audiences, six shows for mainstage theatre, and seven concerts. With over 200 performances, there is sure to be something for everyone!
A Christmas Carol - November 18, 2023 to December 30, 2023
Winnie the Pooh - January 14, 2024 to February 11, 2024
Alice in Wonderland - February 24, 2024 to March 30, 2024
Cinderella - April 13, 2024 to May 19, 2024
Performances at 12:00 and 2:30 on Saturday, and 12:00 on Sunday.
Guys and Dolls - September 15, 2023 to October 15, 2023
Decades in Concert: 1980s - October 20, 2023 to October 29, 2023
Holiday Show (TBD) - December 8, 2023 to December 23, 2023
Once on this Island - February 9, 2024 to March 10, 2024
Spring Awakening - March 29, 2024 to April 28, 2024
Footloose - May 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024
Performances at 7:30 on Friday, 7:00 on Saturday, and 3:00 on Sunday.
Beach Bums (The Music of The Beach Boys) - July 22, 2023
RollingExile (First Stop on U.S. Tour, Benefit Concert) - August 11, 2023
Forever Motown (The Music of Motown) - August 12, 2023
Dancing Dream (The Music of Abba) - August 19, 2023
Scarborough Fair (The Music of Simon and Garfunkel) - November 4, 2023
Absolute Queen (Need we say more?) - November 11, 2023
Desert Highway (The Music of the Eagles) - January 13, 2024
Performance times vary.
Videos
|ASSASSINS
Kweskin Theatre (6/02-6/17)
|EUCLID QUARTET
Music Mountain (7/23-7/23)
|MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
|Head Over Heels
Connecticut Theatre Company (6/09-6/25)
|Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
|American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
|Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
|Balourdet Quartet & Simone Dinnerstein, Piano
Music Mountain (8/20-8/20)
|NEW YORK GILBERT & SULLIVAN PLAYERS
Music Mountain (8/26-8/26)
|Misha Dichter, Piano & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (6/18-6/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You