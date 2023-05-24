Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season

The award-winning Downtown Cabaret Theatre, led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, has announced their upcoming 2023-2024 Season. The lineup includes four shows for young audiences, six shows for mainstage theatre, and seven concerts. With over 200 performances, there is sure to be something for everyone!

Young Audiences

A Christmas Carol - November 18, 2023 to December 30, 2023

Winnie the Pooh - January 14, 2024 to February 11, 2024

Alice in Wonderland - February 24, 2024 to March 30, 2024

Cinderella - April 13, 2024 to May 19, 2024

Performances at 12:00 and 2:30 on Saturday, and 12:00 on Sunday.

Theatre

Guys and Dolls - September 15, 2023 to October 15, 2023

Decades in Concert: 1980s - October 20, 2023 to October 29, 2023

Holiday Show (TBD) - December 8, 2023 to December 23, 2023

Once on this Island - February 9, 2024 to March 10, 2024

Spring Awakening - March 29, 2024 to April 28, 2024

Footloose - May 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024

Performances at 7:30 on Friday, 7:00 on Saturday, and 3:00 on Sunday.

Concerts

Beach Bums (The Music of The Beach Boys) - July 22, 2023

RollingExile (First Stop on U.S. Tour, Benefit Concert) - August 11, 2023

Forever Motown (The Music of Motown) - August 12, 2023

Dancing Dream (The Music of Abba) - August 19, 2023

Scarborough Fair (The Music of Simon and Garfunkel) - November 4, 2023

Absolute Queen (Need we say more?) - November 11, 2023

Desert Highway (The Music of the Eagles) - January 13, 2024

Performance times vary.