Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 2 Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY
Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER Photo 3 Roland, Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK
James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS Photo 4 James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS

Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season

The award-winning Downtown Cabaret Theatre, led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, has announced their upcoming 2023-2024 Season. The lineup includes four shows for young audiences, six shows for mainstage theatre, and seven concerts. With over 200 performances, there is sure to be something for everyone! 

Young Audiences

A Christmas Carol - November 18, 2023 to December 30, 2023

Winnie the Pooh - January 14, 2024 to February 11, 2024

Alice in Wonderland - February 24, 2024 to March 30, 2024

Cinderella - April 13, 2024 to May 19, 2024

Performances at 12:00 and 2:30 on Saturday, and 12:00 on Sunday. 

Theatre

Guys and Dolls - September 15, 2023 to October 15, 2023

Decades in Concert: 1980s - October 20, 2023 to October 29, 2023

Holiday Show (TBD) - December 8, 2023 to December 23, 2023

Once on this Island - February 9, 2024 to March 10, 2024

Spring Awakening - March 29, 2024 to April 28, 2024

Footloose - May 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024

Performances at 7:30 on Friday, 7:00 on Saturday, and 3:00 on Sunday. 

Concerts

Beach Bums (The Music of The Beach Boys) - July 22, 2023

RollingExile (First Stop on U.S. Tour, Benefit Concert) - August 11, 2023

Forever Motown (The Music of Motown) - August 12, 2023

Dancing Dream (The Music of Abba) - August 19, 2023

Scarborough Fair (The Music of Simon and Garfunkel) - November 4, 2023

Absolute Queen (Need we say more?) - November 11, 2023

Desert Highway (The Music of the Eagles) - January 13, 2024

Performance times vary. 




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

LIZZIE, SANCTUARY CITY & More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 2023/24 Season Photo
LIZZIE, SANCTUARY CITY & More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 2023/24 Season

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced details for its upcoming 2023–2024 season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

Video: Michael Starr Performs All I Need Is the Girl In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals

Get a first look at 'All I Need Is The Girl' featuring Michael Starr as Tulsa with Talia Suskauer as Louise.

THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June Photo
THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June

Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present the new musical adventure, “The Magic School Bus™: Lost in the Solar System,” on Sunday, June 4, at 1 and 4 p.m.

Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season Photo
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season

The award-winning Downtown Cabaret Theatre, led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, has announced their upcoming 2023-2024 Season. The lineup includes four shows for young audiences, six shows for mainstage theatre, and seven concerts.


More Hot Stories For You

LIZZIE, SANCTUARY CITY & More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 2023/24 SeasonLIZZIE, SANCTUARY CITY & More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford 2023/24 Season
THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in JuneTHE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 SeasonDowntown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season
Sherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in JuneSherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in June

Videos

Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Video Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video
The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ASSASSINS
Kweskin Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EUCLID QUARTET
Music Mountain (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Connecticut Theatre Company (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Balourdet Quartet & Simone Dinnerstein, Piano
Music Mountain (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW YORK GILBERT & SULLIVAN PLAYERS
Music Mountain (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misha Dichter, Piano & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (6/18-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You