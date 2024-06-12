Disney's THE LION KING to Return To The Bushnell in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney’s The Lion King at The Bushnell will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Hartford's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto The Bushnell stage on Wednesday, November 13 for a limited engagement of three weeks through Sunday, December 1, 2024.

In Hartford, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. with an added performance on Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. Thanksgiving week schedule will include 2:00 p.m. matinees on Wednesday, November 27, and Friday, November 29. There will be no performance on Thanksgiving and no evening performance on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available. Orders for groups of twenty (10) or more may be placed by calling (860) 987-5959.

Ticket buyers are reminded that The Bushnell is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at The Bushnell Center for Performing Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that The Bushnell is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years, and during that time has welcomed over 23 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Hartford at The Bushnell.

