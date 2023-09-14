Debra Monk Leads 100 SAINTS YOU SHOULD KNOW at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse has announced additional casting for the Script in Hand playreading, “100 Saints You Should Know,” on Monday, September 18, at 7 p.m. Tony Award winner Debra Monk, along with Christopher Denham, Miguel Gil, and Wynn McClenahan, join previously announced Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, in a drama about the challenges of maintaining one’s faith in a modern world. Written by Kate Fodor and directed by Maria Dizzia, the drama was named one of the 10 Best Plays of 2007 by Entertainment Weekly and Time Out New York.

Debra Monk, playing the role of Colleen, is an Emmy, Tony, Obie, and Drama Desk award winner. She will be seen this fall in the new seasons of “The Gilded Age” and “American Horror Story.” Broadway credits include “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Curtains,” “Steel Pier,” “Picnic,” “Redwood Curtain” (Tony Award), and “Pump Boys and Dinettes.” Off-Broadway shows include “Amy and the Orphans, “Love, Loss…,” and “Assassins.”

Others in the cast are Christopher Denham as Matthew (Broadway’s “Master Harold...and the Boys,” Martin McDonagh’s “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” and David Mamet’s “China Doll,” opposite Al Pacino; films include Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”); Miguel Gil as Garrett (Broadway debut in Tony Award-winning “Kimberly Akimbo!”; nominee, 2021 Jimmy Awards; winner, Orlando Applause Awards; @miguelito.gil); and Wynn McClenahan as Abby (Off-Broadway debut last summer in Potomac Theatre Project’s (PTP/NYC) “Sex, Grift, and Death” at Atlantic Theater Company Stage 2; 7th Annual Women in Theatre Festival, and Tiny Barn Theatre Festival).

As previously announced, Celia Keenan-Bolger will play Theresa (Tony Award for “To Kill a Mockingbird”; three-time Tony Award nominee for “The Glass Menagerie,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,“ and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”).

In “100 Saints You Should Know,” Theresa is a single mother with a rebellious teenage daughter. While working as a cleaner in a church rectory, she begins to rekindle her religious beliefs and searches for validation from the priest. But the troubled priest, questioning his own faith, suddenly leaves the church and returns home to his protective mother. Theresa tracks him down, ultimately changing both of their lives.

Script in Hand curator is Mark Shanahan, who was recently named Westport Country Playhouse incoming artistic director. Rebecca Ana Peña will read stage directions. Stage manager is Megan Smith.

Tickets are $25. Running time is approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission. The play contains mature language and content.

For full details on the Script in Hand playreading of “100 Saints You Should know,” visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/script-in-hand-september/

The Script in Hand Playreading Series is supported by Joyce Herganhan and the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.