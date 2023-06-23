David Tennant in GOOD Streams at the Ridgefield Playhouse as Part of National Theatre Live in HD

National Theatre Live in HD continues to be screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse this July, bringing the best of British theatre to you. Up next- David Tennant (Doctor Who) makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays- “Good.” As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences. Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor’s timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay). Times Out declares the production “has the power to chill you to the bone” and Financial Times says, “David Tennant is riveting, witty and intensely human.” The performance was captured live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

“Good” from National Theatre Live screens in HD at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. Run time is 160 minutes. National Theatre Live in HD screenings are underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and are with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to seniors and AAA members, with free tickets for all students!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($20-$25, FREE to students) go online at Click Here or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.