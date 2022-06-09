Daniel Franzese Will Appear in the World Premiere Comedy ITALIAN MOM LOVES YOU! At Seven Angels

Seven Angels Theatre announced today the world premiere of Italian Mom Loves You!, a comedy co-written and starring film, television and stage actor Daniel Franzese. This solo tour de force will run at the theatre, located at 1 Plank Road in Waterbury, CT, from August 12 through 21. Italian Mom Loves You! is co-written by Franzese and Connecticut-based playwright Jacques Lamarre and will be directed by Michael Schiralli.

Daniel Franzese, star of the smash hit movie Mean Girls and HBO's Looking, brings his wildly popular "Italian Mom" character to the stage in a brand new comedy! It's the day of Nana's surprise birthday party and everybody's comin' ovah. While trying to pull together a proper Italian festa, Antoinette is also juggling her ex, drama with her kids, a real estate transaction, and spying on her neighbor. Co-written with Connecticut-based playwright Jacques Lamarre (I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti; Love & Spumoni), Franzese performs as his beloved YouTube and Instagram character live for the first time in this hilarious solo tour de force. With laughs and love galore, Italian Mom Loves You! is a tribute to Italian-Americans and mothers everywhere. It's going to be PHENOMENAL!

Performances of Italian Mom Loves You! will run August 12 through 21 with shows Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a Saturday matinee offered on August 20 at 2pm. Tickets are $39-$49 and can be purchased by visiting SevenAngelsTheatre.org or by calling (203) 757-4676. Groups and tours are welcome. Located right off I-84 in Waterbury, there is plentiful free parking.

Daniel Franzese (playwright, actor) has been seen on film, television, stage, online, and on stand-up comedy stages across the United States. Film highlights include Bully, Stateside, Kill Theory, I Spit on Your Grave, Looking: The Movie, and, most notably, as Damian in Tina Fey's hit movie Mean Girls.

On television, Daniel was a series regular as Eddie on HBOs Looking, Vern on Freeform's Recovery Road, and Jackson on ABC's Conviction. He has been seen in guest spots on SWAT, CSI, The Comeback, Burn Notice, Party Down, and as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race ("The Snatch Game" Season 12). Off-Broadway theatre credits include originating the role of Van In Dog Sees God, co-writer and actor (Ronnie) in Jersey Shoresical: A Frickin Rock Opera!, as himself in I Never Really Made the Kinda Money to Become a Mess, and as Big Mikey in Found: The Musical workshops for NY stage and Film and Atlantic Theater company. Daniel was in the first national tour of Tony & Tina's Wedding and has been seen regionally in The Heart of Robin Hood (Wallis Annenberg Beverly Hills, World Theatre Festival in Hong Kong), He's Mine: The Chilean Miner Musical (Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre L.A.), A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Royal Palm Theatre/Carbonell Nomination), Damn Yankees and 1776 (both for StageDoor Theatre).

Online, Daniel has received millions of views as Antoinette, everyone's favorite Italian mom, in Sh*t Italian Moms Say 1-3 on YouTube and Tiktok and in 26 episodes of Antoinette Nails Life 26 on IGTV. He has appeared in the viral musical parodies "Please Go Home," "Shake and Bake," and more on YouTube. He also co-hosts YASS Jesus!, a weekly podcast that takes a non-shaming look at the Bible through an LGBTQ-affirming lens (YassJesusPod.com). As a stand-up comedian, Daniel has performed at over 100 colleges and clubs on the "YASS! You're Amazing Tour!" You can follow Daniel Franzese @whatsupdanny on all social media and see Antoinette on Facebook.com/ItalianMom