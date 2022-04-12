Danbury's Musicals At Richter Announces Auditions For IN THE HEIGHTS and THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating its 38th season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, has announced 2022 season auditions for its upcoming productions of "In the Heights" and "The Sound of Music." Auditions will be held Monday through Wednesday, April 18-20 and Friday, April 22 at the Richter House Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, adjacent to the Richter Park Public Golf Course, just off I-84, Exit 2.

The season kicks off with Lin-Manuel Miranda's sizzling, multiple Tony Award-winning hit "In the Heights" (July 1-16), directed and choreographed by veteran MAR performer and director Matthew Farina, with music direction by Andrew Gadwah. In the vibrant, mostly Latinx New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, we meet bodega owner Usnavi and his friends as they dream, hope and work for a bright future.

The second show takes us to 1938 Austria for Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic "The Sound of Music" (July 22-August 6) where exuberant postulant Maria Rainer becomes governess to the seven unruly children of imperious Captain von Trapp. As she brings music and joy to the household, Maria and the von Trapps must also face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. Veteran MAR performer and director Jessica Smith helms the production, joined by music director Adam Snyder and fellow MAR veteran performer and choreographer Lindsay Miller.

Open auditions for high school (16 and up), college and adult performers will be held at Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury for both "In the Heights" and "The Sound of Music" on April 18 and 19 from 6:30-9:30 PM. (Please park next door in the Richter Golf Course parking lot and walk up to the Richter House.)

All those auditioning should visit the MAR website (musicalsatrichter.org) to access the Sign Up Genius link for an audition time and to complete the online audition form. Please also note that all actors must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to audition.

Roles for children and young adult performers (ages 6-18) are only available in "The Sound of Music." Auditions for the von Trapp family children will be held on Friday, April 22 from 6:30 - 9:30 PM. Young women ages 16-18 who are interested in the role of Liesl and also in the adult ensemble should come to this Friday call and state that they are also interested in the adult ensemble.

Those auditioning for the two main stage shows should prepare two contrasting songs from the traditional and contemporary musical theater repertoire that show their range, bring sheet music in their key, and be ready to sing only their best 16 measures if necessary. An accompanist will be provided; please, no recorded accompaniment or a cappella singing.

Anyone auditioning for "The Sound of Music" may sing from the show if they wish. Children and young people auditioning for the von Trapp children who are not familiar with the score are encouraged to learn "Edelweiss" or "Do-Re-Mi."

Auditionees should bring their completed audition form and proof of vaccination against COVID-19, along with a picture and resume (stapled) if they have them. They should also be prepared to learn a short dance combination and/or read from the script if asked. Males auditioning for "In the Heights" should be prepared to rap.

All ethnicities are encouraged to attend and all roles are open. For "In the Heights," the creative team is especially seeking Latinx and multiethnic performers. Hip hop, breakdancing and Latin dance skills are also a plus.

Please note that positions are unpaid and housing is not available. Show descriptions and casting breakdowns are on the theater website, musicalsatrichter.org. If you are unable to attend any of these auditions, please e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org. Callbacks will be scheduled as needed.

In addition to performers, Musicals at Richter seeks volunteers from the area for backstage duties such as set construction, properties, tech (lights/sound) and running crew, along with front-of-house operations such as house management, ushering and concessions. Visit the theater website for job descriptions; interested individuals are invited to email the theater (info@musicalsatrichter.org). Several positions (such as stage managers) may offer a stipend or possible internships for credit.

About Musicals at Richter: Founded in 1985, Musicals at Richter is Connecticut's longest-running outdoor theater. Performances are given on weekends at the Richter House Arts Center (next to the Richter Park Golf Course), 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury. Nestled in the hills of Western Connecticut, the Arts Center stage has served as the scenic backdrop for over 100 musicals produced by Musicals at Richter, as well as a professional springboard for hundreds of up-and-coming performers. Musicals at Richter is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. For further information, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.