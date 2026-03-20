DEDICATION Set For Limited Three-Performance Run At TheaterWorks Hartford

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TheaterWorks Hartford will present DEDICATION, a new one-man show written and performed by pianist Roger Peltzman, for a limited run from April 30 through May 2, 2026.

Directed by Jessi D. Hill, the production combines monologues, projected images, and live piano performance to tell the story of Peltzman’s family before World War II and his mother’s escape during a Nazi raid while in hiding. The work incorporates music ranging from blues to Chopin, alongside archival materials including family photographs, letters, and documents.

The creative team includes lighting design by Kate Ashton, sound design by Jane Shaw, and projection design by Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras of PXT Studios. The production is general managed by Jessica R. Jenen.

“As Jewish people, the Holocaust affects us in unique ways, and the best way that I could come to terms with my family's story was through music and performance,” said Peltzman. “With the proliferation of anti-semitism, it is more important than ever to present authentic and engaging accounts of the Shoah. Dedication is my family's story, but in many ways, it is all of our stories – especially in these trying times.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to work with TheaterWorks Hartford in their presentations of Roger Peltzman’s Dedication and we look forward to launching a residency in another NYC venue next season,” said Jessica R. Jenen.

Ticketing Information

DEDICATION will be performed at TheaterWorks Hartford on April 30 and May 1, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., and May 2 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at twhartford.org or by calling 860-527-7838.