DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE Comes to Milford in February

Performances will be at the MAC February 2nd through February 17th, 2023.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, will present the winter show of its 29th season, the complex Dead Man’s Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rob Nichols.

Dead Man’s Cell Phone examines how modern technology impacts our relationships. Jean is sitting in a quiet cafe when a cell phone starts ringing, and  continues to ring incessantly. Out of desperation and curiosity, she picks up the phone and discovers that the owner is dead. The following twists and turns of his life, as well as the people he was involved with, unexpectedly draw in Jean. As the play writer explains, “[Jean is] forced to confront her presumptions about morality, redemption, and isolation in a technologically obsessed society.”

Ruhl is an award-winning American playwright, who received a Helen Hayes Award for Dead Man’s Cell Phone. She is also known for The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize Finalist), In the Next Room or the vibrator play (Pulitzer Prize Finalist), In addition to playwriting, Ruhl has also written several books of essays, and is currently on the faculty at the Yale School of Drama. 

The cast of Dead Man’’s Cell Phone features Joan Barere of New Haven, Noelle Fair of Stratford, Martin Garcia of New Haven, Leslie Jones of Bridgeport, Laina Kominos of Milford, and CJ Nolan of Milford.

Performances will be at the MAC February 2nd through February 17th, 2023.




