DANSEREYE ~ CHOREOGRAFFITI Comes to the Warner Theatre in August

The Warner Theatre has announced the return of Dansereye. The production will feature the premiere of Scott Thyberg's newest ballet, The Seven Deadly Songs ~ 7 Songs, 7 Genres, 7 Decades, 7 Sins, And Several Deadly Dancers. Artists are current or former members of Oklahoma City Ballet, Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, Artistic Director.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 6:30 pm – BEHIND THE SCENES PRODUCTION

Cost: $75

This behind the scenes look at the artistic process gives you the unique opportunity to experience first-hand our final Dress Rehearsal & Film Shoot.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26, 6 pm - PERFORMANCE & GALA

Cost: $300

The homecoming of Dansereye at the Warner Theatre and the unveiling of its future permanent home: The Amphitheatre at Dansereye, in Warren, Connecticut.

The celebration will start off with signature cocktails and a charcuterie board, a work of art in itself. While you relax and mingle, wander through the theatre lobby and participate in a spirited silent auction.

Following an unforgettable evening of dance, continue your VIP experience and meet the Artists of Dansereye. Enjoy delectable passed hors d'oeuvres provided by StreetN'Savory, and live music performed by pianist Chris Dabbo.

The night will conclude with a delicate sweet treat, signature dessert martini and closing remarks by Scott Thyberg.

To treasure your experience, each patron will receive a Dansereye Swag Bag with something special to use when you visit the Dansereye Amphitheatre in 2024!

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or (860) 489-7180.