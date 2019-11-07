DANCE TO THE HOLIDAYS Will Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Dance To The Holidays comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, December 8 at 4pm and 7:30pm. This holiday spectacular for the whole family stars "Dancing with the Stars" Mirrorball Champions Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya along with other celebrity pros from "Dancing with the Stars," "American Idol," and "So You Think You Can Dance." Backed by a live band, see all the talent-based reality TV show stars up close and personal in an unforgettable spectacular, directed and choreographed by Jaymz Tuaileva from "Dancing with the Stars," "Donny and Marie's Las Vegas Christmas Show" and "So You Think You Can Dance." Dance To The Holidays is part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series, Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series, and the Holiday Series, presented by La Quinta Inn & Suites, sponsored by Arthur Murray Dance Center of Danbury & Ring's End, and partially underwritten by Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings. Join us in the lobby before the show for a complimentary wine tasting courtesy of Treasury Wine Estates. The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone Recipient for this show is SPHERE of CT with additional sponsorship provided by Union Savings Bank. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Visit Bailey's Backyard (23 Bailey Avenue • Ridgefield) for dinner and receive 10% off when you show your ticket! Media partners for this event are WEBE 108 and Macaroni Kid.

In addition to Dovolani and Trebunskaya, our cast includes: Vonzell Solomon - "American Idol" Finalist, Von Smith - "American Idol" Finalist, Tony Pututau - International Dance Pro, Carl James Bair - International Dance Pro, Jonathan Platero - "So You Think You Can Dance" All Star, Eric Ascione - International Dance Pro, Cole Mills - "So You Think You Can Dance," Oksana Platero - "Dancing With The Stars" and BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing," Magda Fialek - "So You Think You Can Dance," Randi Strong - "So You Think You Can Dance," Anya Fuchs - "Dancing With The Stars," and Kateryna Klishyna - "Dancing With The Stars - Ukraine."

Tony Dovolani was born in Prishtina, Kosovo and began folk dancing at age three. He was 15 years old when he and his family moved to the United States. At age 17, he began ballroom lessons at a Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Connecticut and knew he had found his passion. Six months later, he began working as a FADS Dance Instructor, and he has been a strong and successful competitor in the professional ballroom dancing world ever since. In 2006, Tony joined ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" for their second season, and quickly became a fan favorite with his stellar choreography, elegance and bright smile. He spent 21 consecutive seasons on the show; Tony and his dance partner Melissa Rycroft were the Season 15 "Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars" Mirror Ball Trophy Champions. Tony's professional body of work is impressive. He has guest hosted and choreographed for the world-famous Chippendales at the Rio/Las Vegas, (Spring 2018); choreographed the Miss Nevada pageant (2012) and was a judge for the Miss America competition (2011). He, with fellow DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke, choreographed and performed a special Paso Doble for Pixar's Toy Story 3. He's guest-hosted segments on "EXTRA," the Golf Channel's "The Morning Drive," and on the ABC syndicated show "On the Red Carpet." He has guest starred on television series including TV Land's "The Exes" and CBS TV's" Kevin Can Wait," and played Latin bad-boy competitor, 'Slick Willy' in the hit film Shall We Dance. He has toured with Dance to the Movies and Dance to the Holidays and has been a frequent guest on "Good Morning America."

Anna Trebunskaya was born and raised in Chelyabinsk, Russia in a family of professional ballroom dancers, so the transition to the dance floor was a natural progression of her heritage. She began her journey as a dancer at the age of six, winning her first ballroom dance competition a year later. When she was 17, Anna moved to the United States with her parents to further pursue her career as a professional, world class dancer. She won her first US title of Amateur Standard Youth Championship in 1997. In 2000, Anna became a professional competitive dancer and instructor and shortly thereafter moved to California to partner with dancer Jonathan Roberts. From 2001 to 2006 they achieved many high placements in prestigious competitions around the world. Anna was the 2004 USA Rising Star Latin Champion, ranked 6th in the U.S., 24th in the world and placed 2nd in the Blackpool Rising Star Latin championship. In 2006, Anna teamed with Pavlo Barsuk for two years, capturing 3rd place in the Professional Latin U.S. final, 2nd place in the Rising Star Professional Latin UK Championship and 4th in the Rising Star Professional Latin Blackpool Dance Festival. In the same year, Anna made her "Dancing With The Stars" debut during Season 2, partnering with NFL legend, Jerry Rice, coming in runner-up. For nine more seasons, she was a staple on the show, becoming a fan favorite with her fiery red hair, spunky personality, charming sense of humor, and graceful approach to dancing.





