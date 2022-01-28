Contemporary Theater Company Season Opening Delayed To February 10

The Contemporary Theater Company has delayed the start of their 2022 season to allow COVID case numbers to drop before performances begin.

"Community is very important to the CTC and is at the heart of our mission," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "That is why we take the safety of our audiences, performers, staff, and volunteers so seriously."

The theater's yearly singing competition, Wakefield Idol, will start on February 10. The 24-Hour Play Festival, the theater's longest-running annual event, will be on February 12. Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery will now open on February 19.

Wakefield Idol is a singing competition featuring local residents vying to win a $1500 cash prize. Contestants sing karaoke-style for the audience and judges, who decide who continues in the competition. There are twelve weeks of competition on Thursdays starting February 10 and all leading up to the finals on April 28, in which the audience votes for the winner.

Registration is open now for singers, who may sign up on the company's website.

The 24-Hour Play Festival is back for its 17th year. It is a celebration of creativity and collaboration is a collection of five short plays written, rehearsed and performed in a single day.

"The 24-Hour Play Fest is one of my favorite days of the year," says CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown. "We get to remind ourselves that what seems impossible is within reach!"

The playwrights begin the process at midnight, writing through the night until the actors and directors arrive in the morning to begin casting and rehearsing the plays. This year there will be 5 short plays produced for the festival.

"In it the end, it feels like an exercise in staying present," says Ashley Macamaux who will write this year in their 13th Festival. "There's not enough time to worry about past festivals or what you'll eat for dinner tomorrow. It's all about that one day, the people around you and making a fun play to share with friends."

The performance is February 12 at 8 pm at the theater in Downtown Wakefield.

After the fun of the festival, the theater will bring back Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery in which actors perform a fully improvised play each night. The show now opens on February 19.

"Whodunit is exciting because every show is different," says Cady. "When the actors go onstage, they have no idea what is going to happen next. It has an energy that is incredible to watch as an audience member because you are figuring it all out alongside the actors."

This year's murder mystery is a modern day version set in an isolated ski chalet. Audience members often come more than once to see how different the shows can be.

For all performances, audiences must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

Tickets and more information are available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/wakefield-idol or by calling 401-218-0282.