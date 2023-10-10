Connecticut Stage Company to Launch With INTO THE WOODS in Concert Featuring Kelli O'Hara as the Voice of the Giant

The performance will take place on October 23.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

Connecticut Stage Company to Launch With INTO THE WOODS in Concert Featuring Kelli O'Hara as the Voice of the Giant

Connecticut's professional arts scene is growing with the launch of Connecticut Stage Company, a non-profit theater company based in New Canaan dedicated to producing quality theatrical performances with and for its community. Co-founders Lorah Haskins, owner of the The Studio for Performing Arts, and Kate Simone, actor, director and long-time New Canaan resident, are bringing more theater productions to a community that loves the arts.

The idea for the Company began as Haskins and Simone were looking for a way to showcase the exceptional talent on staff at The Studio and bring more professional performing arts to the community. With so much local, professional talent available, and capitalizing on New Canaan's proximity to New York City, the duo is launching the Company as a way to bring high quality performances to the area.

Its first production, Into the Woods (October 23 at the New Canaan Library), will include Tony Award winner, Kelli O'Hara, as the voice of The Giant. Jacob Keith Watson, currently on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, will play the role of The Baker. The cast also includes, Kate Simone as Baker's Wife, Lorah Haskins as The Witch, Andrew Kotzen as Jack, Nicole Ferguson (Days of Wine and Roses) as Cinderella, Sadie Seelert (Mary Poppins) as Little Red, Nick Rehberger (Fiddler on the Roof) as Cinderella's Prince, Eric Chambliss (Fiddler on the Roof) as Rapunzel's Prince, Cassie Austin (Hello, Dolly! 1st Nat'l Tour) as Jack's Mother, Holly O'Brien as Cinderella's Stepmother, Nancy Leville as Florinda, Christy Coco as Lucinda, Nicholas Urda as the Narrator & Mysterious Man, Annabelle Murphy as Rapunzel, Ethan Riordan as The Steward, Carolyn Clinton as Cinderella's Mother, Lucy Van Atta as Granny, and Samantha Parrish as Ensemble. Musical Direction by Ari Goldbloom-Helzner.

"When I first moved back to New Canaan I was struck by how much interest in performing arts had really increased since I left. I'm honored to be a part of this community and to establish another avenue that adds more arts to my hometown - this is extremely meaningful to me." - co-founder, Kate Simone

"Launching Connecticut Stage Company's first production in celebration of The Studio's 20th year in New Canaan is the perfect way to spotlight our local talent. We're excited to expand on the love for the arts that exists here already. Our goal for our inaugural year is to produce two professional performances. Into the Woods was an easy first choice as Kate and I both adore this epic adventure musical." - co-founder, Lorah Haskins

To reserve tickets for the October 23 performance of Into the Woods or to learn more about the Company visit: Click Here

Stay in touch with us on Instagram @ctstageco.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Visual and Performing Arts Center Photo
SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Visual and Performing Arts Center

Special Offer: Something Rotten! Comes to Danbury Oct. 13-22, and more at the Visual and Performing Arts Center

2
Explore the History of Palace Theater on the Trick or Treat Tour Photo
Explore the History of Palace Theater on the Trick or Treat Tour

Join the Palace Theater on Saturday, October 21st at 10 AM for a Trick or Treat Tour. Explore the theater's history, hear spooky stories, and collect goodies along the way. Costumes encouraged. Reservations required.

3
The Met: Live In HD DEAD MAN WALKING Comes to the Warner Photo
The Met: Live In HD DEAD MAN WALKING Comes to the Warner

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents an encore showing of Jake Heggie's DEAD MAN WALKING, Saturday, October 28 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium. Learn more about the showing here!

4
MAMA DS OUTRAGEOUS HALLOWEEN ROMP: BOOS AND BOOZE Comes to Playhouse on Park Photo
MAMA D'S OUTRAGEOUS HALLOWEEN ROMP: BOOS AND BOOZE Comes to Playhouse on Park

MAMA D'S is back by popular demand at Playhouse on Park! Mama D has conceived and directed a modern day burlesque show firmly aimed at adults and full of great music, dance, and a little bit of naughty humor!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Video
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Hundred Words for Snow
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (10/05-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/06-12/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You