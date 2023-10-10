Connecticut Stage Company to Launch With INTO THE WOODS in Concert Featuring Kelli O'Hara as the Voice of the Giant

Connecticut's professional arts scene is growing with the launch of Connecticut Stage Company, a non-profit theater company based in New Canaan dedicated to producing quality theatrical performances with and for its community. Co-founders Lorah Haskins, owner of the The Studio for Performing Arts, and Kate Simone, actor, director and long-time New Canaan resident, are bringing more theater productions to a community that loves the arts.

The idea for the Company began as Haskins and Simone were looking for a way to showcase the exceptional talent on staff at The Studio and bring more professional performing arts to the community. With so much local, professional talent available, and capitalizing on New Canaan's proximity to New York City, the duo is launching the Company as a way to bring high quality performances to the area.

Its first production, Into the Woods (October 23 at the New Canaan Library), will include Tony Award winner, Kelli O'Hara, as the voice of The Giant. Jacob Keith Watson, currently on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, will play the role of The Baker. The cast also includes, Kate Simone as Baker's Wife, Lorah Haskins as The Witch, Andrew Kotzen as Jack, Nicole Ferguson (Days of Wine and Roses) as Cinderella, Sadie Seelert (Mary Poppins) as Little Red, Nick Rehberger (Fiddler on the Roof) as Cinderella's Prince, Eric Chambliss (Fiddler on the Roof) as Rapunzel's Prince, Cassie Austin (Hello, Dolly! 1st Nat'l Tour) as Jack's Mother, Holly O'Brien as Cinderella's Stepmother, Nancy Leville as Florinda, Christy Coco as Lucinda, Nicholas Urda as the Narrator & Mysterious Man, Annabelle Murphy as Rapunzel, Ethan Riordan as The Steward, Carolyn Clinton as Cinderella's Mother, Lucy Van Atta as Granny, and Samantha Parrish as Ensemble. Musical Direction by Ari Goldbloom-Helzner.

"When I first moved back to New Canaan I was struck by how much interest in performing arts had really increased since I left. I'm honored to be a part of this community and to establish another avenue that adds more arts to my hometown - this is extremely meaningful to me." - co-founder, Kate Simone

"Launching Connecticut Stage Company's first production in celebration of The Studio's 20th year in New Canaan is the perfect way to spotlight our local talent. We're excited to expand on the love for the arts that exists here already. Our goal for our inaugural year is to produce two professional performances. Into the Woods was an easy first choice as Kate and I both adore this epic adventure musical." - co-founder, Lorah Haskins

