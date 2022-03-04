Connecticut Repertory Theatre to Continue Season With SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN

The Connecticut Repertory Theatre continues its spring 2022 season with Martin Zimmerman's SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN. This production involves an all-student cast, with faculty director Tlaloc Rivas. Limited tickets will be available to the general public based on a reduced audience capacity to comply with the University of Connecticut's health and safety restrictions. This production runs from March 25th through April 3rd.

In SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN, the village of San Isidro has been without its doctor for eighteen months. Moises has remained a recluse, refusing to even look at a patient since the army took his wife away during the country's civil war. But when a mysterious plague begins to ravage the countryside around San Isidro, the local priest convinces Moises to take action.

Director Tlaloc Rivas is a writer, director, dramaturg, and producer and has worked extensively as a stage director, teaching artist, and facilitator all over the country. Last spring, Rivas joined the Theatre Studies program within the Department of Dramatic Arts at the University of Connecticut as Associate Professor in Residence. Before UConn, he held a residency with the Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama as the inaugural Presidential Postdoctoral Presidential Fellow.

The health and safety of our students, guest artists and audience has remained at the core of season planning throughout the pandemic. Connecticut Repertory Theatre will continue to evolve and respond to Covid-19 as the situation continues to unfold. Please visit the CRT website for any changes to the spring 2022 season.

Audience members attending this spring are required to abide by the following University safety precautions:

1) The School of Fine Arts Covid-19 Attestation Process: Upon purchasing tickets, patrons attest that when they arrive at the theatre they will either 1) be fully vaccinated, 2) have received a negative Covid test, or 3) are UConn student/faculty/staff and am complying with the University safety guidelines. Full details are available at crt.uconn.edu.

2) Masks covering the nose and mouth are always required indoors, and in all venues regardless of vaccination status.

3) If unvaccinated, patrons are asked to socially distance from other patrons.

4) Patrons should call the box office regarding their purchase if they, or someone in their household is sick, or exhibiting symptoms.

5) No food or drink is allowed in the theatre

6) Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be sent to patrons via e-mail (no walk-up sales and no printed tickets).

Tickets for SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN are on sale Saturday March 5th! Visit crt.uconn.edu for more information and to purchase tickets!