Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents THE MOORS At The Name Katter Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre will launch its 2024-2025 season with The Moors, a deliciously dark comedy by contemporary playwright, novelist, poet and screenwriter Jen Silverman. The Moors previews October 10 and runs October 11 – 20 in the Nafe Katter Theatre on the UConn Storrs campus.

It's 1840 (-ish). Two spinster sisters, a maid (or is it two maids?) and a melancholy mastiff live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a fresh-faced governess (through the door) and a moor-hen (out of the sky) sets them on a strange, dangerous path. Part Brontë satire, part Gothic thriller, part feminist rock musical, The Moors is a wholly delicious anachronistic comedy about desperation, love, and our desire to be seen for who we truly are. Directed by Kristen Palmer.

The Moors is recommended for ages 13 and up for mild adult themes and simulated violence.

Guest Director Kristen Palmer is a playwright and director who has taught theater and writing for over 25 years. Her plays have been produced in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, and elsewhere and are published by Broadway Play Publishing, Original Works, and Stage Partners. She is an alumna of the Women's Project Lab and the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab and has been a William Inge Playwright in Residence, a Dakin Fellow at the Sewanee Playwright's Conference, a Jerome Fellow at the Playwrights Center in Minneapolis, and a Dramatist Guild Fellow. Her directing highlights include Creature by Heidi Schreck, She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen, and This Random World by Stephen Dietz. She holds an MA from NYU and an MFA from Hunter College, where she studied with Tina Howe and won both the Zarkower and Goldberg Prizes. Palmer has created theater and directed projects with youth in schools, prisons and community programs around the country and served as Artistic Director of Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater, Middletown, CT from 2013-2018. She is currently Head of Theater at the Greater Hartford Academy of Arts Half-Day Program.

Tickets and 75th Anniversary Season Passes are on sale now and available online 24/7 at crt.uconn.edu, via email at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu, or by phone at 860.486.2113. Don't miss your chance to enjoy all that CRT has to offer this season, including four fabulous productions, post-show talkbacks, opening night celebrations, opportunities to meet the artists, and other special events throughout the year. View our calendar at crt.uconn.edu or follow us on Instagram @crt_uconn for news and profiles of student and guest artists. Single tickets go on sale three weeks prior to opening.

About Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre produces under a contract with Actors' Equity Association and serves as a cultural center for Connecticut and the New England region. We believe that theatre provides a place for the community to grow – to wrestle with our most important challenges, and to cultivate empathy, compassion, and our connections to one another. As a professional theatre with a teaching mission, CRT fosters the growth of student actors, designers, stage managers, and technicians by including them in productions led by professional guest directors and faculty members, with additional guest artists as performers, designers, and stage managers. CRT presents a wide range of material including world premieres, contemporary plays, classics of the American musical theatre, and great works from the canon of world drama presented with both traditional and experimental points of view. CRT is also the performance outlet for the Department of Dramatic Art's internationally acclaimed Puppet Arts program, the only degree-conferring puppetry program of its kind in the United States. Learn more about CRT online at crt.uconn.edu.

