Connecticut Landmarks Names Aaron Marcavitch as Executive Director

Mr. Marcavitch has led Maryland Milestones / Anacostia Trails Heritage Area since 2010.

Connecticut Landmarks has selected Aaron Marcavitch as Executive Director, following a national executive search process led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG). He began his tenure on September 14, 2020.

With more than 15 years of leadership and historic preservation experience, Mr. Marcavitch has led Maryland Milestones / Anacostia Trails Heritage Area since 2010. In this role, he led and implemented the organization's vision to be a leader in heritage tourism, partnerships, interpretation, and funding for the region. He also executed a multi-year commemoration, including fundraising, marketing support, and event production. Mr. Marcavitch has also served as Executive Director at Housing Nantucket, where he oversaw a community of affordable housing tenants, and Assistant Administrator at Nantucket Historic District Commission, where he worked with a variety of constituents to manage submissions and design questions. Additional experience includes Interim Executive Director at American Diner Museum and Research Assistant for the Center for Historic Preservation as well as Rutherford County Archives, both at Middle Tennessee State University.

Mr. Marcavitch's professional accolades include earning the St. George's Award from the Prince George's County Historical Society in 2019 and the Tyler Gearheart Award for Historic Preservation from Preservation Maryland in 2018. He is a Certified Interpretive Guide & Interpretive Manager from the National Association for Interpretation and a Certified Nonprofit Executive from National Association for Nonprofit and Organizational Executives. He holds a bachelor of science in historic preservation from Roger Williams University master of arts in public history from Middle Tennessee State University.

In making the announcement, Co-Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Deborah Ullman said, "This is a critical time for Connecticut Landmarks and the cultural and historic preservation world in general, as we strive to connect with broader audiences on issues of importance, such as social justice. We chose Aaron because he brings with him demonstrated success in leading a historic organization with many moving parts. Due to the number of communities Connecticut Landmarks touches and the relationships we work hard to maintain, we were seeking a candidate that has a passion for community building and an innate talent for understanding the complexities that make up our history."

"I'm excited to be taking the leadership of such a prominent and historic organization that works with a diverse array of communities and stories," said Mr. Marcavitch. "I've always been enthralled by history and how it shapes the communities we live in. I am looking forward to having a hand in telling the story of Connecticut's history.

"ACG congratulates Aaron Marcavitch on his placement as Executive Director at Connecticut Landmarks," said ACG Senior Vice President Wyona Lynch-McWhite. "His vast experience in historic preservation and community engagement will surely advance the growth and wellbeing of all of Connecticut Landmarks' historic properties while furthering the understanding of Connecticut's history. We wish all the best to Mr. Marcavitch, the board of trustees, and the entire Connecticut Landmarks team as they begin this new chapter."

