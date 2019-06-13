Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents CALENDAR GIRLS

Based on the true story and the 2003 movie of the same name, Calendar Girls is a hilarious yet touching production, sure to warm your heart!. When Annie's husband John dies, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow ladies social members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press descend on the small town. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.

The amazing cast includes: Barbara Horan as Annie, Karen Gagliardi as Chris, Jennifer Nadeau as Cora Bonnie Sprague as Jessie, Tracey Brown as Ruth, and Carleigh Cappetta-Schultz as Celia. Also the cast is supported by Russell Fish as John, Nancy Ferenc as Marie,Abby Brooks as Lady Cravenshire, Dave Wall as Rod, James J Moran as Lawrence, CJ Janis as Liam, and Linda Kelly as Elaine

Calendar Girls runs every Friday and Saturday, only, at 8:00pm June 28th, 2019 thru August 3rd, 2019. (No Performance July 5th and 6th, 2019). Doors open at 7:15pm. Tickets are now on sale. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS are accepted. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at 860-829-1248. Reservations are recommended. Ticket price $35.00.

For more information, visit our website: www.ctcabaret.com The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is located at 31 Webster Square Road, visit the website for detailed directions. The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is Central Connecticut premiere cabaret-style theatre, patrons are welcome to bring whatever they like to eat or drink with them.





