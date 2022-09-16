Connecticut Ballet Announces Three-Production Season at The Bushnell and Palace Theatre In Stamford

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, announced the lineup for its 42nd season including the return of its holiday blockbuster: Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker featuring major guest artists from the New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. After opening with the Connecticut Ballet's first-ever production of the beloved classic at The Bushnell's Belding Theatre in Hartford, The Nutcracker heads to The Palace Theatre in Stamford. February finds the company offering Be My Valentine, a program of classic and contemporary romantic pas de deux, followed by an onstage party with the dancers, at both The Bushnell and The Palace Stamford. The season concludes with the family-friendly comic masterpiece Coppélia, featuring breathtaking new sets and costumes, in May 2023 with performances at both venues.

Raphael states, "After the pandemic shutdown, we are delighted to bring the thrill of live dance back to two of the state's most important historic theatres. With productions in both Hartford and Stamford, audiences from Connecticut, Western Massachusetts and Westchester County will be able to easily join us for all three of these enchanting productions."

About Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker

Having made is premiere in 1984, Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker has become a staple for families in Southern Connecticut and Westchester County, NY. With the production making its Hartford bow at The Bushnell, even more children of all ages can fall in love again with Tchaikovsky's magical tale of young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. Featuring major guest stars from American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet dancing the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier, Brett Raphael's production will have four matinee performances at The Bushnell's Belding Theatre on December 10-11 followed by its annual engagement at The Palace Theatre/Stamford, December 17-18. A meet-and-greet autograph/photograph opportunity with the guest artists in the theatre lobby follows each performance.

With support from Travelers and an anonymous donor with Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, the company will bring back its impactful Share the Magic performances for Hartford Public Schools, beginning with a Nutcracker Magic matinee on Friday, December 9.

About Be My Valentine

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Connecticut's premier professional ballet company presents Be My Valentine, a scintillating evening of classical and contemporary love duets and an onstage after-party with the dancers. Curated by Artistic Director Brett Raphael, the program spans the gamut from Prokofiev's romantic Romeo & Juliet Pas de Deux to Raphael's sexy New York City Serenade to Bruce Springsteen and Lynne Taylor-Corbett's Full Moon to haunting music by Paul Winter. Performances are February 13 at The Palace Theatre/Stamford and February 14 at The Bushnell.

About Coppélia

The season comes to a close with a revival of Raphael's 2010 production of the full-length story ballet, Coppélia, featuring all new sets and costumes. The most popular ballet ever produced at the Paris Opera (where it premiered in 1870), the ballet follows a young girl, Swanhilda, and her escapades inside the toy workshop of the fantastic Dr. Coppelius. With colorful national dances from Poland and Hungary, this family-friendly ballet culminates with the famous "Waltz of the Hours" and the wedding of Swanhilda and her sweetheart, Franz. Performances are May 6-7 at The Palace/Stamford and May 20-21 at The Bushnell. A special Share the Magic student performance for Hartford Public School children is scheduled for Friday, May 19. For info on Share the Magic, visit www.hartfordperforms.com.

Connecticut Ballet is offering a special three-show subscription package with a 25% discount off single ticket pricing. Subscribers receive priority seating, invitations to pre-show background chats with Artistic Director Brett Raphael and an in-studio rehearsal. For subscriptions to the season, visit either bushnell.org or palacestamford.org.

All performances are fully accessible for people with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 10. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (203) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.