Connecticut Ballet Announces Leads For COPPELIA and Family Discount

Connecticut Ballet Artistic Director Brett Raphael has announced that four talented company soloists will make their debut as principal dancers in the company's upcoming production of Coppélia, at The Palace Theatre in Stamford on Sunday, May 7 and The Bushnell in Hartford on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. Carla Hernandez and Jafet Reynoso and Nicole Fedorov and Kaitaro Kodama will alternate as Swanhilda and Franz, the leading roles in this popular story ballet. The ballet follows Swanhilda, and her escapades inside the toy workshop of the mysterious Dr. Coppélius. With colorful national dances from Poland and Hungary, this family-friendly ballet culminates with the famous 'Waltz of the Hours and the wedding of Swanhilda and her sweetheart, Franz.

Raphael states, "I am delighted to showcase this next generation of talent in a storybook ballet that has enchanted audiences for over 150 years. Children can get their programs signed and have a picture taken with the leads after each performance, so be sure to join us in the lobby!"

Tickets are on sale now for both engagements with a Family-Four Pack of tickets available for all performances. When reserving this four-ticket package, guests will receive 20% off the face value of the tickets (not including ticketing fees).

Tickets for the Sunday, May 7 at 2pm performances at The Palace Theatre (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) are $50 to $75 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting PalaceStamford.org or by calling (203) 325-4466. Tickets for the Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 21 at 2pm performances at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) are $58 to $76 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org or by calling (860) 987-5900.