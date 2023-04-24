Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Connecticut Ballet Announces Leads For COPPELIA and Family Discount

Performances are at The Palace Theatre in Stamford on Sunday, May 7 and The Bushnell in Hartford on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Connecticut Ballet Artistic Director Brett Raphael has announced that four talented company soloists will make their debut as principal dancers in the company's upcoming production of Coppélia, at The Palace Theatre in Stamford on Sunday, May 7 and The Bushnell in Hartford on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. Carla Hernandez and Jafet Reynoso and Nicole Fedorov and Kaitaro Kodama will alternate as Swanhilda and Franz, the leading roles in this popular story ballet. The ballet follows Swanhilda, and her escapades inside the toy workshop of the mysterious Dr. Coppélius. With colorful national dances from Poland and Hungary, this family-friendly ballet culminates with the famous 'Waltz of the Hours and the wedding of Swanhilda and her sweetheart, Franz.

Raphael states, "I am delighted to showcase this next generation of talent in a storybook ballet that has enchanted audiences for over 150 years. Children can get their programs signed and have a picture taken with the leads after each performance, so be sure to join us in the lobby!"

Tickets are on sale now for both engagements with a Family-Four Pack of tickets available for all performances. When reserving this four-ticket package, guests will receive 20% off the face value of the tickets (not including ticketing fees).

Tickets for the Sunday, May 7 at 2pm performances at The Palace Theatre (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) are $50 to $75 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting PalaceStamford.org or by calling (203) 325-4466. Tickets for the Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 21 at 2pm performances at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) are $58 to $76 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org or by calling (860) 987-5900.




Review: WIZARD OF OZ at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
Review: WIZARD OF OZ at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2:30, I had the pleasure of seeing what is arguably the absolute best younger audiences production I have ever seen at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT, WIZARD OF OZ!  Phill Hill has created a phenomenal masterpiece in his adaptation of the classic story by L. Frank Baum in a brilliant and entertaining manner, loaded with great music from the 1980s!
Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
On Friday, April 21st, I had the pleasure of seeing CABARET at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT.  This highly thought provoking play has book by Joe Masteroff, and songs written by John Kander with lyrics by Frank Ebb.  Even though it was written in 1966, it addresses concepts that are relevant in the modern day, like how we may be unaware of the serious injustices going on across the world, until they directly impact us or someone we know. It also shows how people who believe that politics is irrelevant to their own personal lives do not become immune to the consequences of the wrong people rising to power.  Most importantly, it shows the lethal results of a society that rejects moral absolutes and lets the shifting sands of feelings and emotionally manipulative propaganda define its sense of reality, right, and wrong.  
Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARDS CHAMPION, April 2
Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29
The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Terence Blanchard's Champion at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage). 
Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children
Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children
Education @ the Warner announces MINI CREATORS, a free program for children ages birth-5 years and caregivers, Wednesday mornings at 11 - 11:45 am, May 3 - June 21, 2023. MINI CREATORS sessions will take place in the Warner Theatre's new Warner Club at 80 Main St. in Torrington, CT.  

Windham Theatre Guild to Present GETTING TO KNOW YOU Concert Next WeekendWindham Theatre Guild to Present GETTING TO KNOW YOU Concert Next Weekend
April 23, 2023

Windham Theatre Guild will present GETTING TO KNOW YOU, a Broadway Chorus Concert, on Friday & Saturday, April 28 & 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.
Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29
April 21, 2023

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Terence Blanchard's Champion at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage). 
Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of WEBSTER'S BITCH By Jacqueline Bircher, Produced By Playhouse On ParkCast Announced For The World Premiere Of WEBSTER'S BITCH By Jacqueline Bircher, Produced By Playhouse On Park
April 21, 2023

WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher will run at Playhouse on Park May 31 - June 18, 2023. This production will be directed by Vanessa Morosco. WEBSTER'S BITCH is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. 
Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young ChildrenEducation @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children
April 21, 2023

Education @ the Warner announces MINI CREATORS, a free program for children ages birth-5 years and caregivers, Wednesday mornings at 11 - 11:45 am, May 3 - June 21, 2023. MINI CREATORS sessions will take place in the Warner Theatre's new Warner Club at 80 Main St. in Torrington, CT.  
Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozart's DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & MiddletownConnecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozart's DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & Middletown
April 21, 2023

Mozart's Don Giovanni, considered to be one of the greatest operatic works in the classical repertoire, will receive a gripping production by Connecticut Lyric Opera (CLO) in partnership with the Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra.
