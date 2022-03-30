Community Volunteers Needed For Bread And Puppet Theater's THE PERSIANS at UConn

UConn's Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is looking for 15 to 20 volunteers to perform in the internationally acclaimed Bread and Puppet Theater's new production of The Persians, the Greek tragedian Aeschylus' 472 BCE lament on the human cost of imperial defeat. The production will be performed on the UConn campus on Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24. Volunteers for this multi-generational show should be 18 and older. Ability to get up and down from the ground is helpful. The base costume for the show is a long-sleeved white shirt and pants. No experience is necessary!

Rehearsals will take place outdoors (indoors in case of rain) Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 20-22 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the UConn Main Campus in Storrs. Performances will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24 at 4 p.m.

To volunteer for The Persians, please fill out the form at this site by April 6: bimp.ticketleap.com/persians-volunteers/.

Volunteers will be processed on gratis appointment to the University of Connecticut and will be required to sign an offer letter. As gratis appointees, volunteers are subject to all University policies including, but not limited to, the University's Code of Conduct and the mandatory vaccination policy at UConn. Details of our COVID-19 policies will be forthcoming. In the meantime, all performers will remain masked during indoor rehearsals and performances. During outdoor rehearsals or performances, performers may remove masks when delivering text or playing instruments at the discretion of the Dean.

