Comedy Night Series At Playhouse On Park Continues This February

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night Series, continuing on Saturday, February 8 at 8pm. Corey Alexander will headline, with a feature by Anita Wise.

Corey Alexander has taken his act country-wide to a multitude of clubs including Carolines, Comix, Gotham, Funny Bone, Catch a Rising Star, Comedy Zone, Comedy Works, and many more.

Recently asked to perform as part of NYC Comix's "Best of New Talent" as well as a multiple winner of Comedy Cabaret's Stand-up Contests, Corey is recognized by relatable comedy bits, complaints of not being married (you read that correctly), and quick and witty crowd interactions. He will mix-in recent topical news as well. He's been seen on MiND TV, Fox Good Morning, and CBS Sports Zone. Also, Corey has been heard on morning shows WMMR, WBUS, WIP, WZZO, Cool 100.

Anita Wise is an American stand up comedian and actor who has made numerous television appearances, including the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Seinfeld episodes and cable shows such as An Evening At The Improv and Caroline's Comedy Hour. She has also been featured at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, performing comedy in both English and French. Recently she opened for Joy Behar at the Venetian in Las Vegas and Judy Gold at the Prince Theater in Philadelphia. Her comedy is sly, personal and down to earth.

Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night series is sponsored by Knockout Fitness. Tickets are $15, all seats reserved. This event is BYOB! You can also purchase tickets for the three remaining Comedy Nights of the season on 4/11, 5/16, and 6/6.

For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You