Comedian Randy Rainbow Brings THE PINK GLASSES TOUR To The Ridgefield Playhouse

Emmy-nominated Comedian Randy Rainbow returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on October 26 and 27 with a brand new tour!

Sep. 29, 2022  

Comedian Randy Rainbow Brings THE PINK GLASSES TOUR To The Ridgefield Playhouse

On The Pink Glasses Tour, the four-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer, and comedian will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, as he brings his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. The show, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Barts Tree Service Comedy Series, Sponsored by The Gift MedSpa, features live accompaniment by some of Broadway's finest musicians, and will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A, along with brand new original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast). VIP Meet and Greet Experience tickets are available to make the night even more unforgettable! Visit Southwest Cafe (109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entrée when you show your ticket!

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time EMMY nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience." Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart. Touring the U.S. to sold-out crowds, the influencer and Internet sensation's viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by such venerable media outlets as The Washington Post (magazine cover story), The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly. American author and media pundit Dan Savage called him "the best thing to come from the GOP race." In a recent article, Forbes Magazine pondered, "Why Randy Rainbow, The Muppets, and The Avengers Should Host the Oscars." As the Washington Post noted, Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical-comedy salve for a divided nation.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($72.50 - $125) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.


