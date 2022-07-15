Comedian Bert Kreischer Brings The Berty Boy Relapse Tour to The Bushnell, October 13

Tickets are on sale now for the recently announced sole New England engagement of Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour on October 13 at 7:00pm at The Bushnell.

Tickets for this riotous evening of stand-up with popular podcast host and Netflix comedy favorite are on sale now. Tickets starting at $39 can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His brand-new stand-up special Hey Big Boy, as well as Secret Time and The Machine, are currently streaming globally on Netflix.

Bert recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series The Cabin, which shot straight to the Top 10 within 24 hours. Bert Kreischer hosts Go-Big Show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.

Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his four stand-up specials, his three podcasts, his YouTube cooking show and his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child, Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang).

Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," (Forbes). His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was recently optioned for film by Legendary.

Bert was coined the first-ever stand-up comedian to embark on a drive-in comedy tour with his Hot Summer Nights, a socially-distanced outdoor tour spanning over 35 cities and reaching more than 80,000 individuals. This September in Brandon, MS, Bert will wrap up the eighth show of his star-studded Fully Loaded Comedy Festival.

This event contains adult content, for mature audiences only.

For the most up-to-date information on The Bushnell's COVID safety protocols, please visit bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19. About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org.