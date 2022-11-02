Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Claire Zick To Teach Open Improv Workshop For Adults Through Playhouse Theatre Academy

This workshop will be held on Monday, November 14th from 7pm to 9pm at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Has it been a while since your last improv class? Are you looking to work some rust out, build your improv skills, or just have fun making things up again? Come join Playhouse Theatre Academy's first improv workshop since the pandemic to dip your toe back into the magic.

The workshop is open to all improvisers ages 18 and up (beginners to advanced). Students will refresh fundamentals with a focus on scene work. Come join the fun with the amazing Claire Zick in this energetic and fun-filled class!

Claire Zick has been performing, teaching, directing and producing improv for over 20 years. She is originally from Seattle where she was an ensemble member at Unexpected Productions and performed weekly in Seattle Theatresports and long-form shows. Now based in Connecticut, Claire produces, directs and performs in shows as Hot Cocco Productions including audience favorites CT Cage Match, Spoken, Campfire and A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol. She is known for her mastery of long-form narrative and has a reputation as an expert teacher who helps groups and individuals breakthrough to their next level. She has studied and performed improv with Ryan Stiles, Armando Diaz, Randy Dixon, Ed Herbstman, Keith Johnstone and Mick Napier.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including winter 2022-23 pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.




