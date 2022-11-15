Chris Fuller's CHEESE FRIES & FROOT LOOPS is Coming to Fairfield Theatre Company This Month

Cheese Fries & Froot Loops, a humorous and poignant new solo show, direct from Off-Broadway's Theatre Row, written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Mental Disorder, will be performed at Fairfield Theatre Company on Wednesday, November 30th at 6:30pm. The evening will begin with a special musical performance by "Fuller Life," a trio of Chris's siblings, well-known musicians with roots in Fairfield County, Jeff and Judd Fuller and vocalist Vicky Forster. They have performed with artists such as Lou Donaldson, Gerry Mulligan, Carly Simon, J. Geils Band, Bo Diddley, etc. and are excited to collaborate with Chris on this evening to celebrate mental health awareness.

Tickets are $22.00 for the public and $17 for Fairfield Theatre Company members. Tickets can be purchased by going to fairfieldtheatre.org which takes you to the Information and Ticket purchase page on their website. For additional information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209608®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheesefriesandfrootloops.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Fuller, diagnosed with bipolar mental disorder goes on to detail the difficulties of competing in professional golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show, directed by noted Off Broadway director Mark S. Graham and produced by veteran theatre producer Robert R. Blume (Drama Desk Awards 1999-2018) with Pat Labez, chronicles Fuller's journey to control his extreme highs and lows. In doing so, he meets a cast of colorful characters who help him arrive at a self-actualization, when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight as Fuller recounts events in his life going freely from the past to the present.

Chris Fuller had previously written a humorous satirical book titled Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book to an audience participant after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).