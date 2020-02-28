Charter Oak Cultural Center To Host Teatro SEA For Two Bilingual Children's Shows

Charter Oak Cultural Center announced today that it will be presenting two performances by Teatro SEA, America's preeminent bilingual children's theatre. On Sunday, March 15 at 3pm, the company will present La Cucaracha Martina/Martina the Little Roach followed by My Superhero Roberto Clemente on Sunday, April 12th at 3pm.

Established in 1985, SEA (Society of the Educational Arts, Inc.), is the premiere Bilingual Arts-in-Education Organization and Latino Children's Theatre in the United States. SEA has created and produced a combination of educational theatre productions and art workshops/programs specifically designed to examine, challenge and create possible solutions for current educational, social and community issues. Its internationally celebrated programs include school, outdoor, community and main stage performances, workshops and residencies, among others, reaching over 75,000 children and young adults every year. The organization, established by Dr. Manuel A. Morán, currently has offices in San Juan, New York, and Florida. Teatro SEAhas its performance space at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

About La Cucaracha Martina/Martina the Little Roach

Sunday, March 15 at 3pm; Doors open at 2:30pm

This Latin rock-n-roll musical is based on a popular Cuban and Puerto Rican children's tale of a little roach who learns many lessons on her journey to find true love. Recommended for Pre-K to 6th Grade.

About My Superhero Roberto Clemente

Sunday, April 12 at 3pm; Doors open at 2:30pm

An inspiring story for children performed by Teatro SEA, the premiere bilingual Latino theatre for young audiences! Bobby and his friends discover the super powers that make this legendary baseball player and humanitarian a Superhero! As a sports star, civil rights advocate, humanitarian and family man, Clemente defied all odds and triumphed, forging a legacy of motivation and excellence that is still alive today. Recommended for Pre-K to 5th Grade.

Tickets for both performances are $5 and can be purchased via CharterOakCenter.org/Events. No one will be turned for lack of funds. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Charter Oak Cultural Center is located at 21 Charter Oak Avenue in downtown Hartford. For parking information and more details, visit www.charteroakcenter.org.





