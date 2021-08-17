Center Stage Theatre to Bring NUNSENSE A-MEN! to the Stage This September

Nunsense A-Men! is coming to Center Stage Theatre in Shelton September 3 - September 19.

Directed and choreographed by Katie Sedlock, the show, written by Dan Goggin, follows a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidently poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Nunsense A-Men! is the original Nunsense show with all of the characters being portrayed by male musical comedy performers. Think of it as "Mrs. Doubtfire enters the Convent." Done totally seriously, this show is, to quote a critic, "no drag". A whole new layer of comedy surfaces with lines like "The guys in the old neighborhood still can't believe I became a nun!"

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm and a special Thursday evening performance at 7pm on September 16 with adult tickets available for $30 and students tickets for $15.

Center Stage Theatre is an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities. Founded in 2005 by Gary and Francesca Scarpa, the theatre produces five full scale productions a year, four of which are with age appropriate casts and one of which is its annual Youth CONNection summer musical, with a cast of high school and college students, as well as year-round theatre education for students grades K-12. A member of the American Association of Community Theatre organization, Center Stage operates as a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre out of its home in Shelton, Connecticut and attracts actors from surrounding towns including Ansonia, Derby, Trumbull, Orange, Milford and more.