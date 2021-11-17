Center Stage Theatre in Shelton, CT Announces 2022 Subscription Series

Center Stage Theatre, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, today announced its 2022 subscription series, with highlights including "Footloose," "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" and more. "Cinderella" will kick off the new season, premiering February 18, 2022.

"I am thrilled to share our 2022 subscription series schedule, announcing a line-up of many beloved titles," said Carla Sullivan, Managing Director, Center Stage Theatre. "At a time when so many are eager to enjoy as much art and performance as possible, our team worked hard to assemble a schedule that would appeal to families looking for an activity to do together, couples looking for a night out or friends looking to get together. One big shift we made was to pivot our season schedule to the calendar year, offering these marquee titles five months out of the year spread out over two weeks instead of our usual three, and we'll be once again sprinkling in cabaret evenings, comedy shows, youth performances through our educational arm and other limited-run events to keep our community entertained throughout 2022!"

The 2022 subscription series includes:

"Cinderella" - February 18 - February 27, 2022

"Lost in Yonkers" - April 22 - May 1, 2022

"Footloose" - July 22 - July 31, 2022

"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" - October 14 - October 23, 2022

"Meet Me in St. Louis" - December 2 - December 11, 2022

Subscriptions for the 2022 season can be purchased online beginning on November 19. New and returning subscribers who purchase by December 31, 2021 will receive the current season pricing of $120 per person for the five subscriber shows. A new youth subscription will also be available for students (through college graduation) at a promotional price of $60 (through December 31, 2021). Single tickets will be available for "Cinderella" beginning Monday, January 3.

For more information, visit www.centerstageshelton.org.