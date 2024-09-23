Center Stage Theatre Announces AVENUE Q And More for 2025 20th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Stage Theatre has announced the line-up for its 20th anniversary season in 2025. Premiering with “Guys and Dolls” on February 15, 2025, the season will feature five musicals, including the annual summer production featuring actors aged 14-23, in addition to a holiday offering and its education center line-up and summer programming for young actors in grades K-12.

“2025 marks an important milestone for Center Stage Theatre, and our entire team worked hard to assemble a season that reflected who we are, where we've come from and where we are planning to continue to grow,” said Carla Sullivan, managing director, Center Stage Theatre. “Ranging from a musical classic like ‘Guys and Dolls,' to an edgier, pop-culture driven show like ‘Avenue Q,' we are excited about what this season will bring, including attracting new performers to our stage, volunteers and of course, patrons to see our professionally staged visions come to life!”

The 2025 subscription series includes:

“Guys and Dolls” – February 15 – March 2, 2025

“The Last Five Years” – April 4-13, 2025

“Avenue Q” – June 6-15, 2025

“Sister Act” – July 18-27, 2025 (annual summer production featuring performers aged 14-23)

“Little Women” – September 19-28, 2025

2025 programming also includes a bonus holiday production, “A Center Stage Christmas,” which will run December 5-21.

For the fourth consecutive year, the first mainstage show of the year will be followed by a 60-minute junior version featuring actors in grades 5-8 performing a full staged production on the mainstage set. “Guys and Dolls JR” will take place in March 1-9. Additional Education Center offerings, including classes, summer programs and performance opportunities for actors in grades 2-12, will be announced at a later date.

Adult and student subscriptions for the 2025 season will be available in October online and through the box office, and will include all 5 mainstage shows for the price of 4 with an option to add the Christmas show. Single tickets, including seats for education center performances, go on sale one month before opening night of each show with group rates available.

For more information, visit www.centerstageshelton.org.

(Show performance dates are current as of 9/19/24 and are subject to change).

About Center Stage Theatre

Center Stage Theatre, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, is an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities. Located in Shelton, Connecticut, the theatre produces five full scale productions a year including its annual summer musical featuring performers aged 14-23, as well as year-round theatre education and performance opportunities for students in grades K-12. Founded in 2005 by Gary and Francesca Scarpa, Center Stage is a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre attracting actors and audiences from throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties and was named “Best Community Theater” by Connecticut Magazine's “Best of CT 2022” round-up. For more information, visit centerstageshelton.org.

